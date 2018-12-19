The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 3-12:
Dec. 3
McGee, Keisarah J.: 27, 1014 Natchez St., Woodville, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, malfeasance in office.
Dec. 4
Lewis Jr., Alphonse: 55, 5276 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, careless operation, driving under suspension, no registration, no insurance, expired tag.
Moss, Rasheed J.: 31, 614 Mercedes St., Bogalusa, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dec. 5
Forges, Daniel W.: 50, 125 Patterson Road, Griffin, Georgia, contraband taking to a penal institution.
Dec. 6
McKee, Kaylah D.: 30, 12110 Gross Road, Clinton, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.
Dec. 8
Carroll, Todd R.: 41, 3768 W. La. 419, Batchelor, driving under suspension.
Menier, Kaitlyn D.: 22, 31834 Linder Road, Denham Springs, driving under suspension.
Minor, Victor J.: 29, 11735 Givens Road, St. Francisville, misdemeanor theft.
Steven, Crystal F.: 24, 10623 Wells Road, Tunica, unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
Dec. 9
Carvin, Santisha R.: 31, 330 W. Tennis St., Opelousas, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Griffin, Ashley A.: 33, 5237 La. 1, Marksville, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession of heroin, contraband taking to a penal institution.
Keara, Spurell D.: 25, 2964 Eaton St., Baton Rouge, simple possession of marijuana.
Dec. 10
Allen, Anthony L.: 43, 7281 Callegan Road, Morganza, bench warrant – driving under suspension.
Charles, Rinard M.: 19, 3110 W. Main St., Gray, fugitive – Terrebonne Parish.
Dec. 11
Foreman, Dana: 30, 5888 N. Commerce St., St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Hellom, Justin A.: 26, 75 Barnes Lane, Union Church, Mississippi, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Dec. 12
Battiste Sr., Michael F.: 50, 9093 Delta Place Drive, New Roads, cyberstalking, improper telephone communications.