Early voting underway
Early voting is open and is running a week longer than normal to accommodate changes forced by coronavirus.
Stop by 11048 Bank St., Clinton, in East Feliciana Parish; and 5932 Commerce St., Governmental Complex, St. Francisville, in West Feliciana between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through July 4, except Sundays.
Election day is July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Both parishes will vote on:
- Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
East Feliciana will vote on:
- Jackson mayor
- Slaughter mayor
- Norwood mayor
- Slaughter chief of police
- Jackson marshal
- Norwood aldermen
- Jackson board of trustees
- Aldermen for Slaughter were elected unopposed.
West Feliciana had one local race, justice of the peace, and James H. "Jim" Groody Jr. was elected unopposed.
4-H offering activities for all teens
Last week we mentioned the East Feliciana 4-H Program is hosting a Summer Reading Challenge, open to all youth who live in East Feliciana Parish, whether they are in 4-H or not. For information visit https://bit.ly/2AUDXHb.
Another upcoming 4-H sponsored activity is a Virtual Town Hall, "a safe place to grow and learn different perspectives on heavy issues."
The Virtual Town Hall will allow youth both in 4-H and not in 4-H to gain and enhance valuable life skills such as accepting differences, communication and conflict resolution. During the town hall, youth will be given hot topics that were submitted and embark on dialogue, expressing their perspective of various issues and allowing others to learn other views. This event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom on July 8.
The deadline to register to receive the link is July 1. This event is open to youth across Louisiana ages 14 through 19 at the time of the event. For information visit https://bit.ly/3fj4MDZ.
East Feliciana Parish 4-H also is offering a Professional Development Series in July.
The Mental Health session at 1:30 p.m. July 4 will look at stress management; work, life and school balance; and emotional intelligence. Career Readiness, at 1:30 p.m., July 14, will look at interview skills, résumé building, and post high school paths. Money Management, at 2:30 p.m. July 21, will look at budgeting, credit scores and investments. Marketing Yourself, at 1:20 p.m. July 28 considers personal branding, maximizing opportunities and social media etiquette.
This event is open to all Louisiana youth, especially high school aged youth, but younger individuals are welcome. For information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2XTHiiM. The viewer must register at least 24 hours in advance for each session to receive the links.
Events
- Don’t forget to sign up for summer reading programs at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library or Audubon Regional Library. Programs will be digital this year. Information is available at ebrpl.com and audubonregional.net.
- The East Feliciana High Class of 2020 will have an in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 25 on the football field at East Feliciana Middle School, 10410 Plank Road, Clinton. Practice will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning. Tickets should have been picked up already.
As we reopen …
Things are slowly reopening in various forms. While a lot of things aren’t happening, such as in-person day camps, there are activities out there.
Please let us know what your organization is doing so we can let others know.
We are publishing on Wednesdays now, so we need your news by noon on the Friday before publication. Please send news for East and West Feliciana to extra@theadvocate.com and news for the Zachary-Baker area to zachary@theadvocate.com.