CLINTON — On a split vote Tuesday, the East Feliciana Parish School Board named an acting superintendent after some members learned for the first time that the outgoing superintendent, Carlos Sam, is no longer working.
The board named Keisha Netterville, the director of human resources and business services, to take over Sam's duties, including getting employees' payroll out by Friday.
Board members Michael Bradford, Lillian Drake, J.D. Dantzler, Richard Terrell, Melvin Hollins, Joyce Kent, Emily Hurst and Derald Spears voted for Netterville.
Mitch Harrell, Paul Kent and Rufus Nesbitt dissented, and Edward Brooks Jr. was absent.
Harrell had nominated federal programs director Knight Roddy to fill the vacancy, but Netterville was elected on a substitute motion.
The temporary appointment was not scheduled for Tuesday's session, but Nesbitt kicked off the meeting by moving to add it to the agenda.
"I don't think we should be operating without a superintendent," Nesbitt said.
"Most board members didn't know we don't have a superintendent," said Bradford, who tried to add a closed-door session to the agenda to discuss the vacancy. District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla said, however, the reason for going into executive session would not be allowed by the state Open Meetings Law.
Terrell, the board president, said he was caught by surprise when Sam announced last week that Friday would be his last day on the job.
Terrell also said paperwork needing a superintendent's signature is piling up on Sam's desk and the payroll must be prepared with checks bearing an acting superintendent's signature.
With Sam's contract nearing its end, the board discussed his future in a closed-door session on April 2, but after members returned to face the public, Sam announced that he would not seek a new contract.
Ty Mainieri, an attorney who represents the board in personnel matters and is directing the search for a new superintendent, said Sam's contract did not have a penalty clause for leaving before its June 30 expiration.
Bradford criticized Terrell for not ensuring that the board had a successor for Sam, and Bradford also unsuccessfully pushed for hiring Sam to work for 16 hours a week for 30 days or until his successor is named.
On another matter, the board approved budgets for the next school year, with financial adviser Tommy LeJeune explaining that the figures include a 1.375 percent increase in state funding and $300,000 expected from the state to give teachers a $1,000 pay raise and support workers a $500 raise.
The general fund, which accounts for most instructional expenses, expects revenues of $18.53 million and $18.44 million in expenses, LeJeune said.
The budget figures depend on a steady level of student enrollment, but LeJeune noted the board has lost $1.6 million in state aid because of enrollment drops in recent years.
Spears told the board the time has come to begin discussing combining the parish's three elementary schools into one.
Bradford said the move would cause a drop in enrollment because the Slaughter Elementary parents would move their children elsewhere.
"There'll be a big old empty building," Bradford predicted.