MANDEVILLE — Keep Louisiana Beautiful is seeking dynamic presentations to inform community leaders about proven practices and programs that will bring about change for a cleaner and greener Louisiana, a news release said.
Selected individuals will present at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful state conference, to be held Sept. 25-26 in Baton Rouge.
The Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference is an annual educational, training and networking forum welcoming all individuals, Keep America Beautiful affiliates, state and local governmental agencies, community and business partners, and nonprofit organizations. Approximately 150 people are expected to attend.
Potential presenters include university/college professors and educators, nonprofit organizations, professional speakers/associations, community leaders, state and local elected officials, government administration professionals, business leaders, and university/college students and organizations. Individual presentations and panel discussions are welcome.
Presentations should focus on litter prevention initiatives; community and volunteer engagement; greening and beautification initiatives; recycling and reusing; waste reduction; litter enforcement; building organizational capacity; research and behavior change; environmental education; social entrepreneurship and nonprofit management; and marketing and social media.
Interested parties may submit an application online at keeplouisianabeautiful.org/present by Feb. 16.