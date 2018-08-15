HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has named 1,093 students to its honors list for the summer 2018 semester.

The honors list is divided into three academic levels. To be named to the president’s list, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade-point average. Students on the dean’s list have earned a grade-point average between 3.20 and 3.49, and honor roll students have earned a grade-point average between 3.00 and 3.19.

Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least six credit hours and have no grade below a C.

Students named to the honors list are:

East Feliciana Parish

Clinton

President’s list: William T. Cucullu, Allie A. Newstrom, Carly R. Woodard

Honor roll: Sydney S. Price, Mary C. Roddy

Ethel

President’s list: Michael S. Austin, Garrison C. Dighton

Dean’s list: Amber Addington

Jackson

President’s List: Brennan R. Booth

West Feliciana Parish

Saint Francisville

President’s list: Jerri D. Boykin, Lexanne M. Rodriguez, Alexis R. Whitehouse

Honor roll: Kia E. Coleman, Tyreanna L. Lewis

