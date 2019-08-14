Hunter Safety Course
The 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office is sponsoring a Hunter Safety Course on Sept. 14-15 at the Jackson Civic Center, 2084 La. 10, Jackson.
Seating is limited. Contact the DA's office at (225) 683-8563 to register. The Saturday session is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday the hours will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees must attend both sessions and pass the test to qualify for a Louisiana hunting license.
Vibes in the Ville
A new event, Vibes in the Ville, is taking the place of Polos and Pearls and celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Visit downtown St. Francisville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 for special shopping, refreshments and music. Two stages, at the Town Hall Front Porch and at the Old Library Front Porch, will feature Woodstock music. Parker Park will have vendors, food and drink, as well as the "Woodstock" movie. Stores will have door prizes and be selling tie-dyed shirts.
Family and Friends Day
Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A, Zachary, invites everyone to a Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Aug. 25. The Rev. Nathaniel Selders is guest speaker.
Dirt bike race
Kirwin and Erin Ross will host the annual dirt bike race Saturday and Sunday at Springhill Plantation, 7169 Beechgrove Road, Wilson. (The bridge is out on Carruth Road, so plan to enter from La. 67.) Visit acadianaracing.com for the rules and other details.
SLU alumni softball
Southeastern Louisiana University alumni are hosting a coed softball fundraiser at West Feliciana Sports Park on Sept. 27-29. Entry fee is $25 a player and supports the SLU athletic department. To register, contact Lorie Grezafi at (225) 784-8447 or email lgrezaffi@wfparish.org. Visit West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation to view age categories and rules. Teams from East and West Feliciana, St. Helena, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, Livingston, East and West Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes are welcome.
Council on Aging meeting, membership drive set
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive Aug. 12-20. Anyone who would like to join may stop by the office or call (225) 683-9862.
Strong Women session starting
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Tuesday. Both morning and evening classes will be available: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions which focus on core muscles. The classes will meet through Oct. 18 with a break for Labor Day at the Independent Community Center. For information on the Strong Women program or to preregister, contact instructor Pam Myers by calling (225) 635-4878 or emailing at sagittar1953@gmail.com.
Campaign announcement deadline set
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include the candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
New museum hours
The Angola Museum is open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit angolamuseum.org for information.