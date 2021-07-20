Memorial Mass planned
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary will team with its sister church, Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton, for a memorial Mass for loved ones and friends who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Being acutely aware that funerals were kept small and in some cases prohibited by pandemic limitations, parishioners will gather at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 for a vigil Mass, offered for those who died during this time.
Those who lost loved ones and friends to COVID-19 or other causes during 2020 through now are encouraged to call the church office at (225) 654-5778 or go to sjb-ola.org/CovidMemorial to register names to be remembered at the memorial Mass.
Following the Mass, there will be a reception in the Parish Activity Center where attendees will be able to write personal notes of remembrance, sympathy and condolences for each person who died.
Hands-free CPR classes available
West Feliciana Hospital is offering free hands-only CPR classes the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. at the hospital. The next classes are Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. Attendees will learn more about the Jump Start a Heart EMS Department Community AED Program. Through this initiative, citizens can download an app with an option to be notified of a cardiac emergency and directed to the victim’s location to administer help before the emergency responders’ arrival. All attendees will receive a free Jump Start a Heart T-shirt. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Clinton Community Market coming
The next monthly Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Stroll around the square for fresh vegetables, fruit, handmade items, baked goods, plants, food and more. For information call (225) 405-8286.
Live music in the Ville
Vibes in the Ville will begin at 5:30 p.m. July 22 in Parker Park, St. Francisville. Three Blind Mice will perform. Bring the family, blankets and chairs to the free event. Food and beverages will be available from The Oyster Bar. Vendors will include Lizzie’s Country Candles & Gifts and Compass Rose See Less.
East Feliciana COA reopens for lunch
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has reopened Monday through Friday and is serving lunch only. No other activities are scheduled. The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch for seniors age 60+ is served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Call the office at (225) 683-9862 the day before you plan to come to reserve a meal as meals must be ordered the day before.
Transportation is still being provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish Monday through Friday. Seniors still ride free of charge.
Public transportation is provided daily for East Feliciana residents of any age. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age who needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.
Railroad club reopens its facility
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders has reopened. The club is on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. The club operates indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales, and is open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., always free.
Covered outdoor picnic facilities are available, and the club hosts birthday parties, family reunions and other group events, again without charge. For information, call (225) 634-3473, or check the club’s website at www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.
Solitude community meeting set
Solitude Neighborhood Association Meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 29 at Galilee Baptist Church, 7022 CR-653, St. Francisville. Discussion will be about additional Healthy Community Projects. Contact Layne Langley at (225) 625-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for questions.
East Feliciana Master Gardener class
The East Feliciana Parish Extension office in Clinton will hold a Master Gardener Class beginning Sept. 1 to Dec. 15. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, at the East Feliciana Parish Extension Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
The fee is $185. Apply at www.lsuagcenter.com/FelicianaMG or contact county agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 683-3101. Applications are due by Aug. 13.
The Louisiana Master Gardener Program is a volunteer development program offered by the LSU AgCenter. Master Gardener volunteers are highly trained and provide research-based educational programs to Louisiana residents. Participants in the Master Gardener class receive 40+ hours of horticulture training in topics such as botany, plant propagation, entomology, plant pathology, weed science, soils, pesticide safety, lawn care, vegetables, fruits, herbaceous plants and more. Upon successful completion of the training and volunteering for 40 hours, participants will become Certified Louisiana Master Gardeners.
A few Audubon bicentennial gala tickets
The Friends of Oakley’s “Audubon under the Oaks” has limited tickets available to celebrate the bicentennial of John James Audubon’s visit to the Felicianas. The celebration is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Tickets are $75 per person, and quantities are limited (200 maximum). Hard-copy tickets are available at Audubon State Historic Site; the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets are also available online at bontempstix.com.
Be Royal Blue
The Royal Blue Club is a booster program that provides funding for West Feliciana High School Athletics. As part of this year’s annual campaign, several sponsorship levels are available. Visit https://tinyurl.com/sajvzrwx to see them. To become an active member of the Royal Blue Club Committee, contact genres@wfpsb.org.