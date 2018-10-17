CLINTON — Nine seats on the East Feliciana Parish School Board were filled by the time qualifying closed in July for the Nov. 6 election, with three races to appear on ballots in some precincts.
Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23-30, except on Sunday, Oct. 28, at the parish Registrar of Voters Office in Clinton.
The lineup includes two return matches with candidates who have faced each other before, and a contest in the Slaughter area with two candidates who have never run for the office.
In District 4, Caleb Aaron, 30, and Emily Hurst, 39, both of Slaughter, are vying for the seat now held by Tim Corcoran, who is not seeking re-election after one term.
Aaron is a manufacturing operator at a Port Allen pharmaceutical plant. He is a lifelong resident of Slaughter, a graduate of Centreville Academy, and he and his wife have two children.
"I feel Slaughter needs representation, and the parish needs someone to fight for financial transparency," Aaron said.
Corcoran, on his way out, has recently spurred a movement among some board members to open the school district's financial records to more detailed scrutiny.
Aaron said he believes financial transparency is important because voters deserve to know where their tax dollars are going.
Hurst, an eighth-grade science teacher at West Feliciana Middle School, was a teacher, master teacher and instructional coach during a nine-year span in East Feliciana Parish schools. She and her husband have one son.
"We've got to have some change," Hurst said, adding that the district must start paying a living wage to its teachers to recruit and retain good instructors.
"There's a lack of leadership. We need a vision and to move toward it. Teachers feel undervalued," she said. "I've seen what board decisions can do to teachers in the classroom."
In District 7, incumbent Paul Kent and challenger Anthony "Tony" Rouchon are facing off for the third time.
Rouchon served two terms on the board until Kent, a retired school supervisor, defeated him in the 2010 election. Kent also won over Rouchon in 2014.
In District 1, incumbent Rufus "Coach" Nesbitt faces retired attorney Ron Thompson for the second time in two years.
Nesbitt first won a seat on the board in 2010 but found in 2014 when he tried to run for re-election that the board had inadvertently included his home in another district. Nesbitt then ran for a seat in District 2 but lost by three votes.
J. Curtis Jelks won the District 1 post in 2014, but the former board president quit in 2016 in a dispute over actions taken by the board in several areas.
The board could not agree on a replacement, however, and Gov. John Bel Edwards eventually appointed Thompson as an interim member.
Meanwhile, the board corrected its reapportionment error, and Nesbitt defeated Thompson in a November 2016 special election for the remainder of Jelks' term.
Qualifying unopposed in July were incumbents Derald Spears Sr., Melvin Hollins, Mitch Harrell, Richard Terrell, Joyce Kent, Michael Bradford, Lillian Drake and Edward Brooks Jr.
Incumbent Beth Dawson did not seek re-election, but J.D. Dantzler Jr. qualified without opposition.