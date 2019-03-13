West Feliciana High School technical writing students practice technical writing skills Advocate staff report Mar 13, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana High School student Allie Fruge tests her ability to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich using written instructions. PROVIDED PHOTO West Feliciana High School student Olivia Sonnier tests her ability to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich using written instructions. PROVIDED PHOTO West Feliciana High School student Darius Whitaker tests his ability to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich using written instructions. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Juniors in Sharon Ourso's technical writing class at West Feliciana High School tested their skills recently by trying to write clear instructions for making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana High School Technical Writing View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email