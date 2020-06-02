CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury set up a committee Monday to discuss the jury’s possible participation in refurbishing a lake on state property east of Jackson.
Kenny Sanders, the parish jail warden, said Taylor Lake, on La. 10, once offered parish residents a place to fish until the levee that created the lake was broken. He said he notices that parish residents are looking to fish anywhere they can, but their opportunities are limited.
“Taylor Lake was shut down for political considerations,” said Juror Richard Oliveaux, but he added that the late Warren Taylor Price was instrumental in getting some repairs made to the impoundment and reopened to the public.
Parish Manager Joseph Moreau presented pictures showing the growth of vegetation in the lake since 2016, and said the jury should consult with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on a plan to control the vegetation.
Dixon Correctional Institute Warden Jason Kent said prison officials are “open to discussion, but far away from a decision” on the idea.
Parish resident Richard Howell questioned the parish’s liability for a joint project and the legality of spending parish money to improve state land, but jury President Louis Kent said Oliveaux’s Buildings and Grounds Committee will discuss the idea further with Sanders, Kent and others.
The jury also tabled for further study a donation offer of a building in downtown Clinton for use as a parish library, with Kent saying the Presbyterian Church is offering the donation.
The headquarters of the two-parish Audubon Regional Library is in a building on Lawyers Row in Clinton, but Kent said the offered building would be an asset to the parish.
A spokesman for the church said a $40,000 cash donation would be added to the property donation.
Library Director Michele Jones said an inspection will be done this week to see if asbestos is in the building, and she said $25,000 would be needed to get the building ready for internet service.
The jury tabled the item to get more information, including a declaration that a majority of library board members are in favor of accepting the donation.
In other action, Louis Kent named Juror Michael Cheatham to head the Personnel Committee, which had been led by Juror Ed Brooks Sr.
Brooks died April 20, and the jury named his widow, Queenola Brooks, to serve until an election is held. She will be an alternate member of the Personnel Committee, Kent said.
Moreau also said only 48% of the parish’s residents have responded to the 2020 federal census, which he said will curtail the parish’s success in getting federal grants based on population.
He and Kent urged residents to complete the census form before the October deadline.