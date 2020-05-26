Clinton residents Mikayla Leann Gayle and Margaret Richardson Savoie have been named to the spring 2020 dean's honor roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Two Clinton natives make dean's honor roll at Ole Miss
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
