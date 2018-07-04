Four football players from area high school helped with the creation of Jackson's Veterans Memorial on June 28.
The players used the teamwork skills they picked up on the field to complete the project. They turned brick layers for the day as they assisted organizers of the new Veterans Memorial on La. 10 in Jackson.
Brock Berthelot, from Silliman Institute, who plays quarterback, running back and safety; Jackson Fazio, of West Feliciana High, who plays quarterback, linebacker and running back; Shane Duncan, quarterback for Slaughter Charter; and Caleb Anderson of East Feliciana, who’s a multisport athlete playing quarterback, running back or safety, spent the day preparing the area and laying personalized bricks honoring veterans.
These players showed up and wasted no time coordinating the bricks as if they were making plays on the field. Two players teamed up on one end and the other two on the other end, and they began to make the brick stacks disappear.
Personalized bricks can be purchased for $35 until Veterans Day on Nov. 12, and the prices go up to $50 after that deadline.
On Nov. 10, there will be a dedication for the new Veterans Memorial site. To donate, buy bricks or for more information, email Beth Dawson bdawson465@aol.com.