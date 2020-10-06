Lane Foundation sets date for annual Golf Tournament
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s third annual Golf Tournament is Nov. 6, at Beaver Creek Golf Course, Zachary, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway; entry fee is $400 per team or $100 per individual golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. For registration or sponsorship information, visit LaneRMCfoundation.org or call (225) 658-6699.
Reunion canceled for 2020
The annual Hurst family reunion held each year at Clear Creek Methodist Church in Felixville has been canceled this year due COVID-19.
Want some sweet potatoes?
For the 21st year, West Feliciana 4-H is taking orders for 40 pound boxes of kiln-dried, combination small and medium sweet potatoes. Orders may be placed with any West Feliciana 4-H'er or at the LSU Ag Center/4-H Office in St. Francisville. Orders will be taken through Oct. 31. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order. Sweet potatoes will be available for pickup around the third week of November. Individuals who are not in contact with a 4-H’er can call the 4-H office at (225) 635-3614 for information or receive an order form.
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is also holding its annual Fall Commodity Fundraiser. This year the program expanded offers to include satsumas, along with Louisiana grown sweet potatoes and pecans. The deadline to order is Nov. 2. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order, made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. You may call in, drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office (4419 Idlewild Rd., Clinton, LA 70722), or mail in orders. All orders will be available at the East Feliciana Extension Office on Nov. 19-20. To access an order form, visit https://bit.ly/EFelFoundation
Adult coed softball available
Adults interested in playing coed softball are encouraged to contact Jason Kinchen by email at jkinchen@wfparish.org or to call (225) 784-8447.
Games will be played on Monday nights at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. with playoffs on Nov. 17-19. Teams must have five men and five women on field at a time. It costs $400 a team and the team furnishes game balls and jerseys and pays umpires at plate.
Transportation available for senior citizens
Although the East Feliciana Council on Aging is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, it is providing free transportation services to East Feliciana Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and West Feliciana Parish Monday through Friday. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862. The agency will remain closed until Gov. John Bel Edwards declares it is safe to reopen and provide regular services to seniors.
Looking for the paper?
We’ve had calls from people trying to locate The Watchman and The Democrat. Here are some basics.
If you live in West Feliciana or East Feliciana, the easiest way is to subscribe to The Advocate. Advocate subscribers should have the weekly paper for their community inside the Wednesday paper. Call (866) 698-0200 to reach customer service. Listen to the prompts to reach circulation or press 0 to speak to a representative.
If you prefer to receive just the weekly paper by mail, call (225) 388.0228.
If you need to pick up a copy from a newsstand, the papers are available each week.
For The Democrat, visit MJ’s Grocery, 1085 Tunica Trace; Wilcox Oil, 7911 U.S. 61; Jett’s Chevron, 6801 U.S. 61; or Audubon Market, 5452 Live Oak Center, all in St. Francisville.
For The Watchman, visit Adams Grocery, 2726 La. 10; Star Grocery, 3003 La. 10; Daily Stop, 2537 La. 10; or Main Street Market, 1511 Charter St., all in Jackson; or Danny’s 2 Go, 6430 La. 19, Ethel.