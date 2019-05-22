The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from April 16 to May 15:
April 16
Brady, Edward: 35, 475 Broad St., Liberty, Mississippi, fugitive.
Strawbridge, Jeffrey: 57, 749 Cherry Brock Road, Kimberly, Alabama, contractors/misapplication of payments.
April 17
Henry, Linda: 60, 11427 Grant St., Wilson, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
Sholes, Marlene: 35, 5841 Deer Creek Lane, Ethel, bench warrant.
Hinkle, Peter: 40, 5376 Brown Road, Ethel, aggravated assault with firearm.
Whitehead, Richard: 31, 4471 Old Liberty Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
April 20
Porter, Marvin: 27, 401 B St., Woodville, Mississippi, aggravated assault with firearm.
Davis, Elvis: 57, 10821 Cannon St., Clinton, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
April 21
Delaughter, Richard: 25, 1026 La. 959, Slaughter, possession of stolen things.
Booker, Woodrow: 21, 15168 La. 959, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Lagasse, Eric: 42, 10240 La. 955 east, Ethel, bench warrant.
April 22
Sadaqat, Johar: 32, 12426 Jackson St., Clinton, identity theft.
Tanner, Kailey: 21, 3624 Hancock St., Zachary, bench warrant.
April 23
Shelton, John: 32, 4471 Old Liberty Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
April 24
Alvarez, Donnisha: 23, 3126 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
April 25
Lewis, Travious: 38, 803 Sandra St., Baker, reckless operation, operation with a suspended license, probation revocation.
April 26
Strawder, Jeremy: 33, 2153 Hatfield Lane, Jackson, bench warrant.
April 28
Nevels, Robert: 27, 2917 Carolyn Sue Drive, Jackson, aggravated battery.
May 1
Brown, Ariel: 27, 1953 Sparta Ave., Baton Rouge, malfeasance sexual conduct, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Gilmore, Stephanie: 53, 20137 Bur Oak Drive, Zachary, bank fraud.
Lobrano, Thomas: 32, 10577 Oak Drive, Clinton, cyberstalking.
Galmon, Jermaine: 35, 13015 London Lane, Clinton, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
May 2
Davismcphee, Jacob: 21, 1026 La. 959, Slaughter, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
May 4
Peters, Jeremy: 32, 4405 La. 67 south, Slaughter, bench warrant.
May 5
Bailey Jr., George: 72 18175 Watts Road, Livingston, second-degree murder.
May 6
Shelton, John: 32, 4471 Old Liberty Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
May 7
Durham, Kevin: 50, 8745 Battle Road, Ethel, criminal mischief.
Simon, Dakota: 25, 9057 La. 959, Slaughter, driving while intoxicated, passing vehicle on left, procedure on approach of emergency vehicle.
May 8
Keller, Eric: 33, 10722 Johnson St., Clinton, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
May 9
Cain, Tremond: 18, 2224 Richmond St., Baker, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, switched plates, simple criminal damage to property, driver must be licensed.
May 10
Spillman, Donald: 34, address unavailable, bench warrant, fugitive.
Babineaux, Heather: 41, 4110 South St., Jackson, bench warrant.
May 11
Burns, Linda: 56, 1751 La. 960, Clinton, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace.
May 13
Campbell, Garrett: 27, 7335 Cherrydale Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Davis Jr., Ricky: 28, 6628 La. 412, Slaughter, bench warrant.