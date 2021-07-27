East Feliciana Fest planned
The Evergreen Baptist Church plans to host the East Feliciana Fest on Saturday, July 31. It will be at from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Centenary State Historic Site, 3522 College St., Jackson. The event will feature live music from the Sweet Southern Heat Band, DJ KXNTRY, games, food vendors and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
Tunica church to host blood drive
Tunica United Methodist Church, 16428 Tunica Trace, Tunica, is holding a blood drive for West Feliciana Hospital from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 31. Sign up at www.tbcdonors.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/442334.
Activities to remember
Memorial Mass for those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, of Zachary, and Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 for a vigil Mass. Call (225) 654-5778 or go to sjb-ola.org/CovidMemorial to register names to be remembered. A reception will follow with a chance to write notes of remembrance, sympathy and condolences.
Hands-free CPR classes: At West Feliciana Hospital the first Friday of every month at 10 a.m. The next classes are Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. To register for this free class, contact the hospital at (225) 635-2443 or visit wfph.org.
Clinton Community Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the East Feliciana Courthouse Square. Fresh vegetables, fruit, handmade items, baked goods, plants, food and more. For information call (225) 405-8286.
Solitude Neighborhood Association Meeting: 6 p.m. July 29 at Galilee Baptist Church, 7022 CR-653, St. Francisville. Contact Layne Langley at (225) 625-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu for questions.
East Feliciana Master Gardener class: Sept. 1 to Dec. 15. The fee is $185. Apply at www.lsuagcenter.com/FelicianaMG or contact county agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu or (225) 683-3101. Applications are due by Aug. 13.
Audubon under the Oaks: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville to celebrate the bicentennial of John James Audubon’s visit to the Felicianas. $75 per person, 200 for sale. Hard-copy tickets are at Audubon State Historic Site; the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Online tickets at bontempstix.com.
Royal Blue Club: Booster program for West Feliciana High School athletics. Several sponsorship levels are available. Visit https://tinyurl.com/sajvzrwx. To become an active member of the Royal Blue Club Committee, contact genres@wfpsb.org.
East Feliciana COA reopens for lunch
The East Feliciana Council on Aging has reopened Monday through Friday and is serving lunch for seniors age 60-plus is served at 11:30 a.m. The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (225) 683-9862 the day before you plan to come to reserve a meal as meals must be ordered the day before.
Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age who needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.