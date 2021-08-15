Southeastern Louisiana University has reinvented its visual identity with the creation of new logos for both the university and athletics, officials announced in July.
The change comes as the university approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025.
“Since its opening in 1925, Southeastern has had a long and storied history of empowering generations of students to reach for and achieve their best future,” university President John L. Crain said in a statement. “As we are in the final years of our first century and beginning to envision our second century, the time has come to update and unify the university’s brand and identity.”
Drawing from iconic elements of Southeastern’s identity, campus and heritage, the new logos bridge Southeastern’s history and future, Crain said.
“Logos should reflect our character, strengths, excellence and values. These new logos do just that,” added Crain. “The logo change is merely the beginning of a process to give Southeastern a modern brand identity that will lead us into the centennial anniversary.”
To preview and learn more about the new logos, visit youtu.be/9BnpVKtBaTs.