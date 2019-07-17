CLINTON — U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Reginald Ellis in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes reminds farmers and landowners that FSA is hosting an informational meeting regarding the 2019 County Committee Election process at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the West Feliciana-LSU Ag Center, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville.
Producers, including minority, women and new farmers, are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in the 2019 election, a news release said.
The county committee nomination period began June 14. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the East/West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish FSA office by close of business Aug. 1.
For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas. Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county committee.
Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2019, an election will be held in LAA 2, which includes Angola, St. Francisville, Tunica, Wakefield and Weyanoke, the release said.
To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election and reside in the LAA in which the person is a candidate.
Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FSA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections is available at fsa.usda.gov/elections.