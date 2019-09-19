Elected and appointed officials from nine parishes gathered Sept. 11 for a Police Jury Association meeting at The Old Centenary Inn in Jackson.
In addition to East Feliciana Parish, Region VI includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.
Region VI President Louis Kent, of East Feliciana Parish, presided over the meeting, and Jason McCray, of East Feliciana District 3, welcomed attendees.
WAFB chief meteorologist Jay Grymes was the speaker and gave a brief history of how his career began in both academia and television. He addressed how storms could affect the area, climate change and water retention and flow.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin spoke regarding election security, and Toye Taylor, deputy chief of staff of Intergovernmental Affairs from the Governor’s Office, spoke about the Delta Regional Authority and flood mitigation. PJAL President Glenn Benton, of Bossier Parish, invited attendees to the PJAL Convention in Shreveport on Feb. 12-14.
PJAL Executive Director Guy Cormier gave a legislative update, praising those in attendance for their work that helped keep allocations for parish government, including on the Parish Transportation Fund, Hotel/Motel Tax and Fire Insurance Rebate. He also spoke about the Parish Government Risk Management Agency.
Cormier led the business session in which St. Helena Parish was announced as the 2020 host parish. Major Coleman, of St. Helena, was announced 2020 president with the secretary/treasurer also coming from St. Helena Parish. Region VI vice president will come from Ascension Parish. St. Tammany Parish’s Pat Brister, was reelected to serve as Region VI’s state Executive Board member. Members of the Resolutions Committee were also reelected. They are Livingston’s Layton Ricks, St. Tammany’s Pat Brister and Ascension’s Kenneth Dawson.
One resolution was passed in favor of future legislation to create an Unclaimed Property Trust Fund.