Just like the youth 4-H serves, 4-H volunteers have opportunities to enhance their communication, networking, leadership and team-working skills. Without volunteers, the East Feliciana 4-H Program would not be able to offer everything it does to the youth of this parish.
The East Feliciana 4-H Program is in need of adults to serve as volunteers. Individuals can provide transportation to events, refreshments, assistance in parish programs and share their interest or hobbies with youth. Volunteers are essential to any successful 4-H Program.
If you are interested in volunteering with East Feliciana 4-H submit an interest form at lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eJ1gFotbeKxo2Lc. Learn about volunteering with 4-H in East Feliciana at www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/4-h-volunteers.