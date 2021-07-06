COA lunch returns in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Council on Aging was set to reopening July 6 to serve lunch. The office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and it will be serving lunch for seniors ages 60 and older Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Attendees should call the office at (225) 683-9862 the day before they plan to come so a meal will be reserved for them. Meals have to be ordered the day before.
Transportation is still being provided to all residents of East Feliciana for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge.
Railroad club reopens its facility
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will reopen its facilities in Jackson after more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic. The club is on the grounds of the Republic of West Florida Historical Museum, 3406 College St., Jackson. The club operates indoor and outdoor model trains in all popular American scales, and is open on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., always free.
Covered outdoor picnic facilities are available, and the club hosts birthday parties, family reunions and other group events, again without charge. For information, call (225) 634-3473, or check the club’s website at www.greaterbrrailroaders.com.
Feliciana Forestry meeting planned
The Feliciana Forestry Association will host an educational meeting at 7 p.m., July 27, at the Silliman Auditorium, 10830 Bank Street, Clinton.
This meeting is open to the entire community. There will be an opportunity for guests to join the Feliciana Forestry Association at the meeting.
RSVP by July 20 to Kayla Banta at the East Feliciana LSU AgCenter Extension Office at (225) 683-3101 or to jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu.
On the agenda:
Willis Pond Solar Farm (Blairstown): Scott Yarborough, consultant for Ecoplexus Solar Solutions
Forest Economic Development: Russell Richardson, senior vie president of business development at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber
Logging, Severance Taxes, and Parish Roads: Kenny Havard, parish president, West Feliciana Parish
Must Luv Dogs adoption event
Must Luv Dogs Rescue will hold its Dog Days of Summer adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 10, under the oaks at the Zachary Farmers Market.
Alcohol vendor class planned
The East Feliciana Drug & Alcohol Awareness Council will hold a free Vendor Compliance Class on July 14 at 11504 Liberty Highway, Clinton. Any person or business who sells alcohol or tobacco products is required by state law to attend a responsible vendor/server training class. The class is taught by state certified agents. Call (225) 663-0696 for information.
Vacation Bible schools are here
Jackson United Methodist Church will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 12-16, for ages 4-12. For more information call: (225) 634-7221.
First Baptist Jackson will have Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26-30. Ages 4 to outgoing 12th graders are welcome. For information, call (225) 634-7148.
Others who have summer programs you want to promote are encouraged to send the announcements to extra@theadvocate.com.