Sharon and Joel Gouedy were one of the many vendors at the monthly Clinton Market, which was on the Mardi Gras parade route. She had their home canned relish, spicy or pickled cauliflower, yellow squash and many others. She also had fresh free roam hen eggs.
K.F. Rabie, on the lef,t had his eyes on the larger bird house that Richard Fitzpatrick hand made. Richard Fitzpatrick was set-up along Clinton's Mardi Gras Parade route Saturday, March 2, 2019, as part of the monthly Clinton Market.
Feliciana Youth Rodeo Club members, from left, Jordyn Staton, 12; and Skeeter and Michelle Davis. Jordyn recently competed in the International Miniature Rodeo in Oklahoma City. They participated in the Feliciana Family and Friends 14th annual Mardi Gras parade.
A Big Rig from Dunn Made Hotshot LLC pulls this float through the parade route with riders throwing beads, candy and balls to the Feliciana Family and Friends 14th annual Mardi Gras paradegoers Saturday.
The horses seem to have had their own parade. To the far left, Jordyn Staton, 12, who recently competed in the International Miniature Rodeo in Oklahoma City, rides with others in the Feliciana Family and Friends 14th annual Mardi Gras parade.
Ruthie Holmes, of Ethel, sells fresh eggs, caps, shirts, cookies, pecan candy, and more at the monthly Clinton Market, which the Feliciana Family and Friends 14th annual Mardi Gras parade circled Saturday, March 2, 2019.
