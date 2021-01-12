Grace Thompson was honored during a church service Dec. 20 for winning the Junior American Citizens award.
The award is given by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Grace represented the group's Alexander Stirling Chapter award. She participated with youth at Jackson United Methodist Church. The theme was “100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment — American Women Rise and Shine.” These awards usually are given out at the end of school but coronavirus delayed the presentation.
It was previously announced Grace won in a triparish contest and her poster would be sent to the state contest. On Dec. 20, it was announced that she won first place in the state contest. Her poster was sent to the South Central Division contest to compete against students from 10 other states. She won first there and went on to the national competition.
Students from around the United States have participated in the DAR Junior American Citizens program since 1901. The program fosters the idea that the rights and responsibilities of citizenship can and should be taught from an early age.