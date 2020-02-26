With the impending end of basketball season, high school baseball is about to get into full swing. While West Feliciana High School, East Feliciana High School and Slaughter Community Charter are preparing for their first real games in the upcoming week, Silliman Institute is already well into the baseball season.
The Silliman Wildcats kicked things off a couple of weeks ago with back-to-back games against Centerville High School of St. Mary’s Parish on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. The team then traded a home-and-home series with Amite School Center, playing the Rebels in Liberty, Mississippi.
They will get back to action this week with a game against a to-be-announced opponent a Pearl River Community College. Then they will travel Thursday to Centreville, Mississippi, to face district rival Centreville Academy as the season continues to roll on.
The East Feliciana Tigers will kick off their baseball season Thursday with an away game against French Settlement High School. There is no rest for the weary however, as the Tigers will go on the road again to face Independence High School Friday.
Having missed the playoffs last year, the young men of East Feliciana High School are surely amped up and ready to prove the naysayers wrong. Hopefully that journey begins by kicking off this season with a couple of statement wins.
At the time of publishing, the Knights of Slaughter Community Charter School will have already kicked off their baseball season with an away game against East Iberville High School on Monday. Next week, they will take on a tough 5A opponent in the form of Scotlandville High School. That game will be on March 3 and will take place at Scotlandville.
Slaughter Charter’s baseball team is coming off a great season in which they reached the regional round of the Class 1A Playoffs after an unreal performance against Arcadia High School in the first round. That game only went five innings after the Knights had delivered a 22-1 performance and won via mercy rule.
Unfortunately, they were unable to get the job done in the following round, dropping their matchup to Oberlin High School 3-7. However there is little shame if any in that defeat because Oberlin High School went on to win the whole tournament, becoming Class 1A State Champions. With the potential shown last year, I have no doubt that the Knights will come hot out of the gate and improve on what was already an impressive showing in 2019.
Finally, we come to West Feliciana High School, where the Saints will begin regular season play with four straight away games. The season began Tuesday against Central Private School and continued Wednesday against Runnels School. Finally, they will have a doubleheader against Vidalia High School on Saturday.
Coming off two straight seasons in which the Saints have had their quest for state cut short in the regional round, the main goal this season has to be a continued improvement. West Feliciana High School and head coach Gannon Achord always field a very solid team, and this could very well be the year where they break through that glass ceiling and make some real noise in Class 3A.
We have a long season ahead of us that has only just begun, and each team we spoke of here is certainly one to watch as the weeks and months roll by. Before we know it, the end of April will be here and playoffs will begin, so stay tuned for all the baseball news as the season rolls on throughout the spring.
East Feliciana basketball
The East Feliciana High Tigers are seeded No. 13 in Division 2A of the state basketball playoffs. They will host No. 20 Ferriday on Friday.
West Feliciana baseball standout signs With Spring Hill College
Last week saw West Feliciana High School’s Hunter Giroir sign with Spring Hill College of Mobile, Alabama, to play college baseball. Giroir is a catcher and outfielder for the Saints. He has long been a staple of coach Gannon Achord’s squad, starting for varsity in each of the past three seasons and planning to do so again in 2020.
Achord said he had nothing but positive things to say about his star player. Achord said, “Hunter (Giroir) has been a model of consistency in our program and will continue to do so during his final season at WFHS. He has maintained above a 3.5 GPA in the classroom and has started in 92 of 96 baseball games over the last 3 years.”
Giroir, a senior baseball player, has been well recognizable in the eyes of high school baseball fans across the Greater Baton Rouge area. He was named first team All-District in 2018 and second team All-District in 2017 and 2019.
Giroir had a batting average of (. 342) in 2019, as well as an over 50% on-base percentage. The young man was also reliant for putting points on the board, having sent home 24 RBI’s in 2019.
He is also quite the defensive player, leveling a 94.9% fielding percentage while only allowing nine passed balls as a catcher in 2019.
Perhaps his most impressive stat from 2019 is the fact that he didn’t miss a single game. While fatigue has to set in at some point during the 31 games, Giroir shows the toughness, tenacity, and competitive nature to succeed at the higher level.
More important than all of this however, is the young man’s education. As we covered, Hunter Giroir is certainly no slouch in the classroom, and he plans to major in engineering at Spring Hill College in the fall.