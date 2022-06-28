Kira Brewer is full. Full of giggles, smiles and dreams. She enjoys photography, writing poetry and drawing. Life is full of positives and pitfalls that can include drugs, alcohol abuse and financial hardship.
Enter the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Council. The council strives to help cultivate dreams and navigate the obstacles that often stand in the way. Kira, 13, is one of many young people attending a summer camp that provides classes and small-group engagements that the council hopes will serve as proactive intervention in the youth of the community.
Kira and her peers spent one recent summer day making tote bags using sewing machines. Between sewing, making new friends and smiling a lot, Kira held tightly to original artwork folded in her pocket. “He’s an online character,” she said. “When he has to do chores, he's angry.”
The future of even sweet, adorable teens isn't always a rosy picture. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that 47% of teens will have used an illegal substance by the time they graduate from high school. An estimated 863,000 U.S. adolescents are in need of substance abuse treatment but do not receive it.
Those sobering facts make early intervention crucial. Program coordinator Rhonda Torrence said the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Council is a community outreach agency. Torrence worked for the West Feliciana Parish district attorney and often attended drug council meetings when he was not available. A need for a similar agency in East Feliciana was recognized and several years later Torrence began to work with Ricky Collins, the victim coordinator for the DEA office, to lay the foundation for the present council.
The council initially worked with the school system to provide funding for the summer months. Fundraising was small-scale at first, but in its 12th year, the council has brought over $1.5 million into the parish through grant funding.
“We are currently operating on a federal drug free community grant, and we are in our seventh year of 10-year funding,” Torrence said. “Our main objective is drug prevention, and it is easier to do drug prevention than to do rehab or anything like that.”
Maurene Selders and Ginger Wilkins are community liaisons with the Drug Council working on programming all year long and the hands-on workers during the summer camp sessions. In addition to the weeklong focus on sewing classes, the campers did a cooking and nutrition class the week before.
Selders and Wilkins teach some sessions and serve as backups when a specialty teacher is in place like in the sewing classes. Group discussions focus on drug awareness and financial instruction in addition to the longer class projects.
Wilkins said she thinks it is important that the summer camp creates new social bonds for the campers. “It’s an opportunity to get to know each one of their personalities, and they've gotten to know each other very well, and I feel these kids will keep in touch despite being from different parts of the parish,” she said. “We have home-school kids, we have kids from the charter school, and we have kids from each of the different schools in the parish, so it gives them a chance to kind of mix and make new friends.”
Kira is not new to sewing or camps, but she said she can see unique advantages of the Drug Council summer camp. “I've been to summer camps before, but this is way more fun than the other ones I've been to,” she said. “This is a really nice place because we get to watch movies and run outside. And sewing and cooking — I’ve never done that at summer camp before.”
Derrick Morris, 14, is learning new things that young men usually miss out on like his sewing projects. “I’m making a tote bag and it's quite simple and I like the concepts,” he said. “This is my first time ever experiencing it, so I've made a few things but of course, you are a little slower, unfortunately. But I’m enjoying this process.”
Torrence works closely with program director Darriell Hinton and the two community liaisons, a secretary, treasurer and board members. The group has been meeting virtually for a while, but in-person meetings will resume in August and plans are underway to move to new offices with more space.
For more on the functions and activities of the Drug Council, visit https://www.efdrugcouncil.org.