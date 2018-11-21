Christmas Concert
The Foto Sisters Community Christmas Concert is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bluff Creek Baptist Church, 1706 La. 63, Clinton.
Rummage sale
Troop 61 of the Boy Scouts of America will hold a rummage sale at the Fellowship Hall of St. Francisville United Methodist Church, on Fidelity Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday . This sale will benefit the Scouts attending summer camps and other activities.
Holiday jazz concert
The St. Francisville Symphony Association will host a Christmas concert featuring Willis Delony and Friends at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville. A Jazzy Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Adult tickets are $25 and children's tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door or by visiting the Baton Rouge Symphony website at BRSO.org.
Christmas countdown
The West Feliciana Sports Park is hosting Countdown to Christmas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 13. A Christmas tree costume contest is planned with prizes for adults and children. Arts and crafts, bonfires, games, face painting, train rides and more are planned, with a visit from Santa. Concessions and dinner will be available for purchase.
Christmas in the Country
Christmas in the Country "Walking in a Winter Wonderland" will be Dec. 8-9 at Parker Park. The parade is at 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Registration deadline is Nov. 30 and the fee is $40. Entries not received by then will owe $55. Send parade questions to wslwestfell@gmail.com.
Christmas in Slaughter
The Slaughter Christmas Festival starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. The parade starts at 3 p.m. People are invited to shop and participate in other holiday fun. For booth information, contact (225) 931-2470, (225) 978-5313 or slaughter.civic@yahoo.com. For parade entries, applications are available at the Town Hall or the fire station. Contact Michelle Poche at (225) 939-7751 or email slaughterfd.svfd@gmail.com for information.
State parks
- A Dickens of a Christmas will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville. Costume guides will show visitors through the candlelit home decorated for the season. The kitchen will offer tastes from the time and dances to period music will be available.
- Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site will show off 19th-century Christmas decorations Dec. 1-31. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most of the program will have early to mid-19th century décor in the Main House and its exterior. A tabletop tree with 19th-century ornaments will be shown.
- The Josiah P. Hammond Civil War collection is still on display at Port Hudson State Historic Site. This collection of U.S. Navy artifacts is rare and will be on display until June 2023.