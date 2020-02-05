Alzheimer’s Services program set for Jackson
Alzheimer’s Services is holding a Lunch-N-Learn: Outreach in Jackson on Feb. 19. "Activities for Alzheimer’s" will be presented by Alexis Sevario and Sara Caballero, interns with the LSU School of Social Work, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Veterans Home, 4739 La. 10, Jackson. Reservations are required. Contact Ellen at programs@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494 to make a reservation.
Waste tires no longer accepted in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury announced it will no longer accept waste tires for disposal because of Department of Environmental Quality regulations. Waste tires can be taken to Waste Tire Disposal, 7122 Nolan Road, Port Allen. The phone number is (225) 344-8298.
Garden info seminars planned
The Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the Baton Rouge Community College Jackson Campus, 33337 La. 10, Jackson. Two sessions are scheduled, both running from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 is "Native Plant Know How" by Betty Miley and "Camellias" by Joe Holmes. March 5 is "Homeowner Pond Weeds" be Dearl Sanders and "Lawn Weeds" by Jessie Hoover.
Agriculture conservation program announces deadline
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service in Louisiana announced the first signup period for applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Regional Conservation Partnership Program in fiscal year 2020 ends March 6.
Financial assistance through these programs is available to help farmers and landowners plan and implement conservation practices to improve water quality, build healthier soil, improve grazing and forestlands, conserve energy, enhance organic operations, establish or improve wildlife habitat and achieve other environmental benefits on cropland and pasture, forestland and associated agricultural land, including farmsteads.
The service accepts applications on a continuous basis but due to limited funding, producers with applications submitted by March 6 will have a higher chance of application approval in 2020. Applications received after that date will be accepted and may be considered for funding in a second ranking review cycle.
For information on Farm Bill programs, visit nrcs.usda.gov/farmbill or contact the Clinton Service Center, 9752 Plank Road, or (225) 683-8955. This center services East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish and West Feliciana Parish.
Lane plans farmers market
Lane Regional Medical Center will hold a farmers market Feb. 18. The Lane Farmers Market will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria, 6300 Main Street, Zachary. Fresh produce will be provided by Capitol City Produce, including bananas, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, pineapples, blood oranges, pink pearl apples, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Celebrate reading and writing
The Writers and Readers Symposium, a celebration of Literature and Art, is Feb. 15 at Hemingbough. Visit www.literaturelouisiana.org for information. Purchase $55 tickets at bontempstix.com.
Chamber golf event set
The East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual golf tournament on March 16 at The Bluffs. The four-player scramble starts with lunch and registration at noon and play at 1 p.m. The form with prices is available at East Feliciana Parish Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or call (225) 634-7155.
Spring sports registrations open
- Registration is open through Feb. 28 for limited spots in the East Feliciana Little League. The fee is $100 per child by Feb. 28 and increases to $125 after that. Visit efll.website.sportssignup.com to sign up.
- Registration is open for soccer for pre-K to sixth grade in West Feliciana. The costs is $75 for a seven-game season at West Feliciana Sports Park. Some games will be in Zachary. Deadline to register is Feb. 12. Register at brsoccer.org. Call (225) 924-2157 for information.
Baseball benefit planned
The West Feliciana Diamond Backers are holding the First Pitch Dinner to support West Feliciana High baseball Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church's Jackson Hall, 11621 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets are $40. The speaker is Mike Thornhill, former coach of the team.
A social hour and silent auction start at 6 p.m. with the welcome at 6:30 p.m. and food after that. A live auction starts at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Funds go to support the high school team, including completion of covered batting cages.
Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announces banquet
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be hosting its annual banquet on Feb. 13 at Hemingbough. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.ducks.org/louisiana/events or by contacting Stuart Lambert at (337) 945-2497 or slamb536@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.