East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings July 7 to Aug. 30:

July 7

Michael Martin: 31; 1362 Holly Drive, Slaughter, probation violation

July 9

Nicole Winters: 51; 5862 Brown Road, Ethel, aggravated assault with a firearm

July 10

Davis Brown: 37; 2352 La. 952, Jackson, bench warrant

David Young: 57; 2337 Northwind Ave., Zachary, second offense DWI, careless operation

July 14

Michael Guillory: 55; 8094 Magnolia Drive, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace

July 16

Shane Blakenship: 47; 13394 Ed Freeman Road, Norwood; theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

July 17

Jay Brunson: 23; 5159 Pine St., St. Francisville; disturbing the peace intoxicated

Tamekia Converse: 39; 10739 Johnson St., Clinton; bench warrant

July 18

Jessie Turner: 45; 19620 Deercreek Drive, Zachary; bench warrant

Robert Culpepper: 45; 10408 Beechgrove Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, two counts resisting an officer

July 19

Byron Thomas: 52; 10134 Lathers Lane, Clinton; simple burglary, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Antonia Wilkinson: 41; 2816 Luther Drive, Jackson; reckless operation, flight from an officer, resisting arrest or officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Lee Edward Scott: 55; 504 Charleston Apartment, Baton Rouge; remaining after forbidden, introduction of contraband into a penal facility

July 20

Tyquan Vessel: 29; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; aggravated assault with a vehicle, disturbing the peace

July 21

Kedrick Spears: 44; 9460 Deer Run Drive, Zachary; aggravated assault with a vehicle, disturbing the peace

Nathan Carter: 32; 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; theft over $750, two counts bench warrant

July 22

Darrius Scott: 40; 10925 Wilson St., Clinton; bench warrant, probation violation

July 25

Shane Blakenship: 47; 13394 Ed Freeman Road, Norwood; illegal possession of stolen things

Johnny Ray Holmes: 54; 13010 London Lane, Clinton; aggravated assault, remaining after forbidden

Joshua Clark: 35; 5745 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant

Corey Bradford: 22; 5742 La. 10, Jackson; aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner

July 26

Jeremy Brown: 30; 1120 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of road

July 27

Mark Guillory: 24; 2816 North St., Jackson; probation violation

July 29

Jessie Garig: 31; 1255 South St., Jackson; theft of a motor vehicle

July 31

Nicholas Hopskins: 29; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; two fugitive warrants

Aug. 2

Alphonse Newman: 47; 5825 Peerless Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated flight from an officer, establishing of speed zones, proper equipment required on vehicles, security required, resisting an officer by giving false information, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, aggravated assault

Aug. 3

Rebecca Butler: 31; 1931 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal guardian, child desertion, bench warrant

Derek Tate: 40; 3420 La. 952, Jackson; improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal guardian, child desertion

Aug. 4

Demond Mack: 45l 3847 Joe White Lane, Ethel; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant

Byron Thomas: 52; 10134 Lathers Lane, Clinton; simple battery, threatening a public official, resisting an officer by giving false information, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry or remaining after forbidden

Aug. 5

Christopher Parker: 26; 28999 Ross Trail, Albany; bench warrant

Jordaiz Mcelwee: 6276 Callahan St., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm

Aug. 6

Craig White: 54; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts resisting an officer, careless operation, use of wireless telecommunications while driving

Aug. 7

Mychael Anthony Paul Holliday: age not given; 23571 Plank Road, Zachary; aggravated battery, battery to a person with infirmities

Aug. 13

John Walker: 40; 216 N. Laurel St., Metairie; sentenced by court

Aug. 14

Ce’Montra Anderson: 23; 5818 La. 68, Jackson; bench warrant

Brittnay Maschino: 31; 1523 Callie St., Jackson; accessory after the fact

Aug. 15

Lauren Humphries: 26; 210 ½ Caston Ave., McComb, Mississippi; fugitive warrant

Julie Ann Carmichael: 368 Wall Rogers Lane, Greensburg; bench warrant

Jemarcus Coston: 40; 9910 La. 10 W., Ethel; resisting an officer, aggravated battery, simple assault, battery of a police officer

Aug. 16

Huey Harris: 37; 7317 Tommy James Lane, Jackson; simple battery

Christopher Perry: 39; 10214 Grant St., Clinton; failure to appear

Ronnie Dunn: 32; 12650 Freil Lane, Norwood; hit-and-run, careless operation

Aug. 18

Donald Guy: 909 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant

Aug. 19

Jarvis Hawkins: 28; 916 Sunshine Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery, two counts bench warrant

Aug. 20

Dejuan George: 18; 1148 Willow Creek Road, Zachary; attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two warrants

Aug. 21

Vencinia Bolden: 36; 164 Whitaker Road, Centreville, Mississippi; attempted second degree murder

Aug. 22

James Dunn Jr.: 61; 2223 James Dunn Lane, Jackson; simple assault, stalking

Aug. 23

Tony Neal: 37; 10884 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; simple assault

Aug. 25

Corey Wilson: 34; 2123 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; bench warrant, domestic abuse battery

Aug. 28

Lauren Broome: 33; 367 Wales Cemetery Road, Greensburg; probation violation

Aug. 30

Marcus Weatherspoon: 38; 13445 Noah Loyell Lane, Clinton; threatening a public official, aggravated assault by choking

Antrinesha McCallister: 20; 10455 Roosevelt St., Clinton; simple battery, inciting a felony

