East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings July 7 to Aug. 30:
July 7
Michael Martin: 31; 1362 Holly Drive, Slaughter, probation violation
July 9
Nicole Winters: 51; 5862 Brown Road, Ethel, aggravated assault with a firearm
July 10
Davis Brown: 37; 2352 La. 952, Jackson, bench warrant
David Young: 57; 2337 Northwind Ave., Zachary, second offense DWI, careless operation
July 14
Michael Guillory: 55; 8094 Magnolia Drive, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace
July 16
Shane Blakenship: 47; 13394 Ed Freeman Road, Norwood; theft of a motor vehicle, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
July 17
Jay Brunson: 23; 5159 Pine St., St. Francisville; disturbing the peace intoxicated
Tamekia Converse: 39; 10739 Johnson St., Clinton; bench warrant
July 18
Jessie Turner: 45; 19620 Deercreek Drive, Zachary; bench warrant
Robert Culpepper: 45; 10408 Beechgrove Road, Clinton; domestic abuse battery, two counts resisting an officer
July 19
Byron Thomas: 52; 10134 Lathers Lane, Clinton; simple burglary, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Antonia Wilkinson: 41; 2816 Luther Drive, Jackson; reckless operation, flight from an officer, resisting arrest or officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
Lee Edward Scott: 55; 504 Charleston Apartment, Baton Rouge; remaining after forbidden, introduction of contraband into a penal facility
July 20
Tyquan Vessel: 29; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; aggravated assault with a vehicle, disturbing the peace
July 21
Kedrick Spears: 44; 9460 Deer Run Drive, Zachary; aggravated assault with a vehicle, disturbing the peace
Nathan Carter: 32; 2237 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; theft over $750, two counts bench warrant
July 22
Darrius Scott: 40; 10925 Wilson St., Clinton; bench warrant, probation violation
July 25
Shane Blakenship: 47; 13394 Ed Freeman Road, Norwood; illegal possession of stolen things
Johnny Ray Holmes: 54; 13010 London Lane, Clinton; aggravated assault, remaining after forbidden
Joshua Clark: 35; 5745 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant
Corey Bradford: 22; 5742 La. 10, Jackson; aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner
July 26
Jeremy Brown: 30; 1120 Willow Creek Drive, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of road
July 27
Mark Guillory: 24; 2816 North St., Jackson; probation violation
July 29
Jessie Garig: 31; 1255 South St., Jackson; theft of a motor vehicle
July 31
Nicholas Hopskins: 29; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; two fugitive warrants
Aug. 2
Alphonse Newman: 47; 5825 Peerless Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated flight from an officer, establishing of speed zones, proper equipment required on vehicles, security required, resisting an officer by giving false information, possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle, aggravated assault
Aug. 3
Rebecca Butler: 31; 1931 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal guardian, child desertion, bench warrant
Derek Tate: 40; 3420 La. 952, Jackson; improper supervision of a minor by a parent or legal guardian, child desertion
Aug. 4
Demond Mack: 45l 3847 Joe White Lane, Ethel; domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Byron Thomas: 52; 10134 Lathers Lane, Clinton; simple battery, threatening a public official, resisting an officer by giving false information, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, unauthorized entry or remaining after forbidden
Aug. 5
Christopher Parker: 26; 28999 Ross Trail, Albany; bench warrant
Jordaiz Mcelwee: 6276 Callahan St., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm
Aug. 6
Craig White: 54; 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts resisting an officer, careless operation, use of wireless telecommunications while driving
Aug. 7
Mychael Anthony Paul Holliday: age not given; 23571 Plank Road, Zachary; aggravated battery, battery to a person with infirmities
Aug. 13
John Walker: 40; 216 N. Laurel St., Metairie; sentenced by court
Aug. 14
Ce’Montra Anderson: 23; 5818 La. 68, Jackson; bench warrant
Brittnay Maschino: 31; 1523 Callie St., Jackson; accessory after the fact
Aug. 15
Lauren Humphries: 26; 210 ½ Caston Ave., McComb, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
Julie Ann Carmichael: 368 Wall Rogers Lane, Greensburg; bench warrant
Jemarcus Coston: 40; 9910 La. 10 W., Ethel; resisting an officer, aggravated battery, simple assault, battery of a police officer
Aug. 16
Huey Harris: 37; 7317 Tommy James Lane, Jackson; simple battery
Christopher Perry: 39; 10214 Grant St., Clinton; failure to appear
Ronnie Dunn: 32; 12650 Freil Lane, Norwood; hit-and-run, careless operation
Aug. 18
Donald Guy: 909 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; bench warrant
Aug. 19
Jarvis Hawkins: 28; 916 Sunshine Drive, Baker; domestic abuse battery, two counts bench warrant
Aug. 20
Dejuan George: 18; 1148 Willow Creek Road, Zachary; attempted first degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two warrants
Aug. 21
Vencinia Bolden: 36; 164 Whitaker Road, Centreville, Mississippi; attempted second degree murder
Aug. 22
James Dunn Jr.: 61; 2223 James Dunn Lane, Jackson; simple assault, stalking
Aug. 23
Tony Neal: 37; 10884 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; simple assault
Aug. 25
Corey Wilson: 34; 2123 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 28
Lauren Broome: 33; 367 Wales Cemetery Road, Greensburg; probation violation
Aug. 30
Marcus Weatherspoon: 38; 13445 Noah Loyell Lane, Clinton; threatening a public official, aggravated assault by choking
Antrinesha McCallister: 20; 10455 Roosevelt St., Clinton; simple battery, inciting a felony