Just recently as LSU played Arkansas in football, LSU slid to avoid scoring so that Arkansas couldn’t come back to beat them. However, by running out the clock in their possession and no scoring, all the Tiger fans who bet on LSU to win by 14 points or more lost their money.
Back in the 50s, the state police had a well-known hands-on superintendent named Francis Grevemberg. Three actions he was most known for were the T.V.T. cars (Traffic Violation Team), unmarked patrol cars; the Junior Troops, young boys dressed in uniforms with badges who were taught some police tactics and got to go on trips across the state. This was mostly a public relations feel-good program with much publicity. My dad was its commander and leader, and I was a member of approximately 35 young boys qualified by good grades and clean records.
The last thing Grevemberg was noted for was his tenacious vigilance on confiscating and destroying the slot machines that had grown rampant in Troop A (Baton Rouge and the surrounding area). I was a witness to bringing in truckloads of these machines on Saturday mornings and watching trusty prisoners busting open the machines with sledgehammers and fighting for the nickels and quarters.
Because of the perceived popularity and notoriety, Grevemberg decided to run for governor. Four people ran. He came in fourth.
My point to all this is there is a lesson to be learned. Outside of food, there are two things Louisianians love: their Tigers and gambling.
Don’t slide, baby, don’t slide.
Donald Meyers
Louisiana Veterans Home