Clean Out Your Freezer Day
The annual Hunters for the Hungry Clean Out Your Freezer Day will have drop-off locations open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
All items collected will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and will be distributed to its local agencies.
Locations in the immediate area include:
- Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Road
- Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main St.
- Feliciana Seafood, St. Francisville
- Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena St., Clinton
Visit www.h4hla.org/freezer-day for other Baton Rouge area locations.
Donate used items
Fill Up The Truck for St. Vincent de Paul is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24 in the new church parking lot at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For information, including accepted items, visit sjb-ola.org/truck.
Donations accepted are gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, small working appliances, lamps, pots, pans, dishes, household items and furniture. All items need to be cleaned and placed in plastic bags or boxes. No mattresses or box springs taken.
Area activities
Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Jackson book premiere: "Journey to War’s Eve" will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. Author Michael F. Howell will speak about his new book about antebellum Jackson. Books will be available for purchase.
Gospel music/prescription take back: A prescription take back event is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Mount Gideon Activity Center, 7386 Battle Road, Ethel. The Mount Gideon Baptist Church Youth Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at the same time. Free food, music, games and prizes will be available.
Free concert: Vibes in the Ville on Thursday, Sept. 22, features Blu Rouge. Concert starts at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to Parker Park in St. Francisville.
Livestock show registration: The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.
Sharps disposal
The East Feliciana Parish Health Unit is providing free disposal of sharps waste from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Bring sharps containers inside for disposal. Use a suitable container — such as a heavy-duty plastic laundry detergent bottle — for the sharps.