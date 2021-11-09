Members of the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 13 at the West Feliciana Parish Library for their regular meeting.
Guest speaker for the meeting was State Regent Charlotte H. White, who attended to honor Founders’ Day of the National Society of the DAR, which is celebrating 131 years of service in 2021. The program honored Mary Desha, a founding member of the National Society.
The chapter is a sponsor of Wreaths Across America at Port Hudson National Cemetery, a national program that was started to pay tribute to the nation’s veterans.
In December, friends, family and members of the community will gather to lay wreaths of remembrance on the headstones of veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. Lauren Pourciau and Mary Margaret Jones updated members on activities planned to promote the service that will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 to honor living or deceased veterans and veterans buried at Port Hudson National Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
Members of the community have an opportunity to sponsor a wreath as part of Wreaths Across America. Wreaths are $15 each and can be purchased by emailing waaporthudson2021@gmail.com.