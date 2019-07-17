CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish suffered little damage during Hurricane Barry's foray through the state last weekend, but the local response to a predicted disaster that never materialized will prove valuable in the long run, the parish emergency management director said.
"It was the biggest uneventful weekend I can ever remember," Joseph Moreau told the Police Jury Monday.
The parish Homeland Security Office opened its command center July 11, and public officials and employees turned out in force to meet what looked to be a major disaster in the making, he said.
The Sheriff's Office began a sandbagging operation that saw residents pick up more than 5,000 sandbags to prepare for anticipated heavy rains and subsequent flooding, Moreau said.
State officials called an emergency meeting Friday for emergency managers in the Comite and Amite watershed parishes, where they were given dire warnings of flood crests in the range of the catastrophic August 2016 flooding, Moreau said.
Although atmospheric conditions worked against the tropical storm's delivery of devastating rain totals, parish officials prepared for the worst, he said.
Jury President Louis Kent and the staff of Moreau's office determined that the best course of action was to call for voluntary evacuations by residents still living in the areas that flooded in 2016.
With a printout of the 911 addresses of 2016 flood victims, emergency preparedness workers went door to door in those areas to advise residents of the forecasts and urge them to consider leaving. Some went to a shelter that was opened in Clinton, Moreau said, and about 90 percent of the people contacted elected to leave.
The parish also provided shelter for some 30 horses and a few other animals at the riding arena on La. 10 east of Clinton, he said.
Parish residents may have been aware of a large contingent of National Guard troops that gathered in the parish, but Moreau said they were staged in the parish to assist officials in the Zachary, Baker and Central areas in dealing with flooding.
A number of fire departments assembled water rescue teams with boats and high-water vehicles, and the entire parish emergency preparedness team was on standby for 48 hours, Moreau said.
With just local assets, those responding to the threat were confident they could tackle the emergency that was first predicted from Barry's landfall, Moreau said.
Although the hurricane fizzled and the rain never came as hard as first predicted, the response turned into somewhat of a drill for future emergencies, Moreau said.
"It turned out to be the largest full-scale exercise this parish has ever seen. The parish stepped up big time," Moreau said.