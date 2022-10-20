After a two-year break for COVID-19, a record number of sponsors, vendors and exhibitors took part in the Slaughter Fall Festival on Oct. 15.
Adele Fleming, president of the Slaughter Civic Club, said she was thrilled to have 43 vendors, several community sponsors and three food truck vendors take part in the event. The Slaughter Fire Department cooked and sold jambalaya.
First Baptist Church's praise team opened the event, followed by live music by Besides Ourselves. Attractions for children included inflatables and free train rides around the festival grounds.
Fleming said her organization is a second-generation civic club. The club was revived in 2017 and held the fall festival through 2019. The 2022 Fall Festival is the first to be held since the pandemic shutdowns.