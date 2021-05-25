Want to learn CPR?
West Feliciana Hospital offers CPR classes. Visit www.wfph.org/resources/events-and-classes/ to see a schedule.
Sponsors needed for livestock show
East Feliciana 4-H will host the first Feliciana Fall Classic livestock show on Nov. 13 at Clinton Arena, 14730 La. 10. Livestock to show will include registered beef heifers and bulls and commercial heifers. The show is seeking local businesses and individuals as sponsors for tax-deductible donations to keep the entry fee low. Obtain a copy of the sponsorship form at www.lsuagcenter.com/portals/our_offices/parishes/east%20feliciana/features/4-h/livestock.
Ride to Clinton
The next Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 in downtown Clinton. Shop for handmade items, baked goods, food, plants and more. The market will host a Cruising Clinton Car and Truck Show. For information, contact pauldavidson@bbcc.org.
Summer Day Camp deadline nears
Deadline is Friday, May 28, to register for the Summer Day Camp experience hosted by East Feliciana 4-H and open to all youth in fourth through sixth grades during the 2020-21 school year. Camp will be June 9 at the Idlewild Research Station in Clinton. A child does not have to have been involved in 4-H to attend and can reside outside the parish.
The cost to attend is $25 per camper and includes a camp shirt, lunch and snacks. Camp will include interactive recreational activities such as kayaking, archery, fishing, participate in many hands-on educational tracks, and interact with other youth.
Submit the fee and application to the 4-H Office at 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. Payments can be made using a check, money order, or online at https://east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/s/shop. Contact Xavier Bell, East Feliciana Parish 4-H agent, at (225) 683-3101 or by email at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu for an application and information.
Library reading program full of tales/tails
Registration has opened for “Tales and Tails,” the summer reading program at Audubon Regional Library. Readers earn Book Bucks to spend ay local stores. The kickoff event is at 9 a.m. June 2 in Jackson and at 1 p.m. in Greensburg. Both will be indoors. The Clinton kickoff event is at 11:30 a.m., outside on the back of the courthouse facing the library. People are encouraged to bring picnic blankets to sit on for the animal show by Barn Hill Preserve. Visit www.audubonregional.net or www.facebook.com/audubonregional.net. Call Clinton at (225) 683-8753 or Jackson at (225) 634-7408.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.