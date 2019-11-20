Family grocer Roy Daryl Adams was reelected Saturday as representative for the Felicianas-based District 62 in the Louisiana House of Representatives, defeating technical college administrator Johnny Arceneaux.
Complete but unofficial returns show Adams with 53.27% of the vote (9,491) to 46.73% (8,327) for Arceneaux.
Adams led a field of four on Oct. 12 with 38 percent of the vote, followed by Arceneaux with 31 percent, forcing a runoff.
Adams, an Independent, was elected to a full, four-year term after serving for the past six months as the district's representative. The 61-year-old Jackson resident operates the family-owned grocery store Adams Enterprises.
Arceneaux, 66, a Republican and a resident of St. Francisville, is retiring after 12 years as an administrator at the Baton Rouge Community College campus in Jackson.
The candidates both are sons of grocery store owners who attend Baptist churches and graduated from the former Jackson High School.
While Adams remained in the family business, Arceneaux went on to a varied career as a teacher, utility worker, insurance agent, industrial trainer, motivational speaker and character education specialist.
District 62, which has 30,807 registered voters, encompasses the bulk of East and West Feliciana parishes and reaches south to take in the northern half of Zachary. Fifty percent of the region is white and almost 38 percent is black.
