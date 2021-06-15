Longtime educator and coach William Myers has been appointed as the new athletic director and head football coach at Slaughter Community Charter School. On top of these integral roles in the athletic department, Myers is also the school’s head of Exceptional Student Services and a special education instructor. It is quite a step up for Myers, who spent the past decade or so of his career as a physical education instructor at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, but after speaking with the coach it is obvious to see that he is more than prepared for all of these responsibilities.
It was also a distinct honor to speak with Myers because I was, in fact, one of his many PE students at Northwestern Middle School now almost a decade ago.
In reconnecting with my old PE teacher, I was able to sit down with him and have a conversation about his new roles with the Slaughter Community Charter School and his plans for the future of the athletic department. After spending so many years at Northwestern, Myers said he has felt rejuvenated ever since making the move to Slaughter Charter.
The coach said when he received the offer to come to Slaughter, he was very close to retirement in Zachary. “I was only about three years away from being able to retire when I got the offer to come to Slaughter, and it was my wife who convinced me to take the job,” said Myers on what led him to make the change.
Myers said a key factor in deciding to make the change was the difference in population between the Zachary school system and the one in Slaughter, citing the class sizes at Northwestern Middle School. “In one period of PE, all three coaches, including myself, would have 40 kids each in our class,” Myers said. Doing some quick math, that means 120 students in one gym in just one period. Myers said that with the smaller class sizes at Slaughter Charter, it is much easier to actually connect with each student, something he generally prefers.
Beyond the actual move to Slaughter itself, we were also able to speak on his role as the school’s new athletic director and his plans for the future of that department. As such a young school (Slaughter Charter was only founded in 2009 and opened in the fall of 2011), there is still room for growth. When I asked the coach about this, you could see the excitement behind his eyes about the opportunity he has to truly shape the future of a growing school and community.
One of the primary visions Myers has for the future of his athletic department is keeping kids in the Slaughter school system. One of the steps he has already taken to help this vision along is the formation of a seventh and eighth grade football team, something that did not exist until he stepped in. “Since we didn’t have a seventh and eighth grade team, you’d see a lot of students leave and go to other schools where they had the opportunity to play at that level and get that experience before moving on to high school football," Myers said. "By forming this team, hopefully we can encourage those students to stay and get that experience here instead of going elsewhere.” Myers has also set forth plans for other sports, including the construction of new baseball and softball fields for the school. Needless to say, there is quite a lot to be excited for in regards to the Slaughter Community Charter School athletic department with Myers at the helm.
Finally, Myers has also brought his long-running summer sports camp to Slaughter. The Slaughter Sports Camp will run throughout the summer and is available to kids aged 6-13. For more information and to sign up, email wmyers@thesccs.org.