Deborah Sternburg, chairwoman of the steering committee for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge, recently made a presentation to the St. Francisville Rotary Club about the program.
West Feliciana High School has three students participating in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy: Mary Elizabeth Barrow, Jack Hosford and Lilly Ray.
Over the academic year, under the instruction of the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business, academy participants generate business ideas, write business plans, pitch to an investor panel for seed money, and launch their own companies.