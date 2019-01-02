The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 14-19:

Dec. 14

Garcia, Michele L.: 43, 3020 Seracedar Drive, Baton Rouge, disobeying traffic signals, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana.

Dec. 16

Farmer, Lucas P.: 37, 1233 E. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, driving under suspension.

Dec. 14

Newman, Tonto J.: 39, 8207 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant – improper lane usage, possession of marijuana.

Dec. 16

Gaines Jr., Calvin L.: 24, 60 Mary Lane, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant – possession of marijuana.

Moniko, Robin: 43, 4751 Bundy Road, New Orleans, speeding, driving under suspension, open container, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of tizanidine.

Dec. 17

Nelson, Dashannon L.: 36, 5358 Donegal Road, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant – driving under suspension.

Dec. 18

Hunt, Jada T.: 21, 94 West St., Roxie, Mississippi, simple battery.

Wells, Todd J.: 35, 6854 Parlange Lane, New Roads, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, open container.

Williams, Derek J.: 37, 7073 Maplewood Drive, Baton Rouge, no tail lamps, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 19

Marshall, Nolan R.: 33, 6866 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, introduction of contraband.

