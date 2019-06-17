CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury is considering an ordinance that sets standards for local ambulance and emergency medical services, but also authorizes the jury to contract with an ambulance company to be the parish's sole authorized provider.
Emergency Management Director Joseph Moreau on Monday offered the proposed ordinance for the jury's consideration, and jurors set a 5:30 p.m. July 15 public hearing on the measure. Moreau said provisions of the ordinance were taken from similar ordinances in neighboring parishes.
Acadian Ambulance Services now stations an ambulance in the parish under a memorandum of understanding rather than a sole provider contract, but Acadian Operations Manager Justin Cox indicated the company is interested in contracting with the parish.
If a contract is granted, Cox said, Acadian would provide two free classes on emergency medical techniques annually to parish emergency responders, such as firefighters.
Moreau said ambulance companies from Texas have been moving into some Louisiana parishes, although East Feliciana probably does not have the call volume to attract competing companies.
Moreau said Acadian has a response time in East Feliciana above the national average for rural parishes, about 18 minutes from Clinton to the most distant point in the parish. The objective should be to reduce the response time for the second or third ambulances that might be needed if the Clinton-based unit is already on a call, he said.
On another matter, the jury recognized Cajun Boilers #2, a parish company, for cooking 200 pounds of donated seafood that fed first-response volunteers at a recent training session. Moreau said the food was provided by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion Board.
Jurors also set a July 15 public hearing on a request from SBA Communications to erect a 258-foot tall telecommunications tower at 3436 La. 19, where the company formerly had a taller tower. The new tower will be leased to Sprint.