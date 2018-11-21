West Feliciana High School event gets 73 students registered to vote Advocate staff report Nov 21, 2018 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Senior Evan Pinson registers to vote online as senior Landry Higgins, left, talks to students about the importance of voter turnout at West Feliciana High School. PROVIDED PHOTO Senior A'njalei Rogers registers to vote online during the West Feliciana High School Student Council's voter registration event. PROVIDED PHOTO Seniors Peyton Lamartiniere and Nick Kent mark a tally signifying that they are registered to vote. PROVIDED PHOTO Landry Higgins, who helped organize the voter registration event at West Feliciana High School, displays the final tally of students who registered over the course of the day. PROVIDED PHOTO West Feliciana High School seniors Reagan Edwards, Sydney Corbin, Taylor Casteel and Luke McMillan register to vote. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save During a voter registration event at West Feliciana High School, students got time to register and heard speakers discussing the importance of voting. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana High School Voter Registration View comments Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Contact by e-mail or Online submission Reporter: Leila Pitchford-English225.388.0731 orContact by e-mail P.O. Box 368, Clinton, LA 70722 To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Adam Symborski225.388.0109 Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821