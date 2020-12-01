Contribute a card at the library
Audubon Regional Library branches in Clinton, Jackson and Greensburg are collecting holiday cards for senior citizens who may be alone this year. The plan is to give local nursing homes and the Louisiana Veterans Home residents at least one card this holiday season to remind them they are not forgotten.
Drop off notes of cheer before Dec. 11, and the library will deliver them. At least 300 cards are needed to reach all residents. You may use store bought cards or make your own. Include a thoughtful note to help spread some kindness this year. The library has limited supplies to get you started. Just be sure to return them by the deadline. Stop by any library location for information.
West Feliciana water office hours
The Water and Sewer Business Office has new hours. The water/sewer department drive-thru window is available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All new customer applications, meter installation requests and account transfers will be handled from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Remember your health
Enrollment for the Affordable Healthcare Act is open until Dec. 15 to apply for health care for 2021. A news release offered five facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov.
- Sign up by Dec. 15, no matter if you're returning or this is your first time getting covered.
- Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, nine in 10 people qualified for financial help to make premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a $0 monthly premium.
- Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should come back to update your information and compare your options for 2021. Plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan.
- COVID-19 is raging across America and there’s no end in sight. Accidents happen, and people get sick. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.
- Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, call (800) 318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
Take a look at Christmas history
A Jane Austen Christmas is coming to the Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5.
The plantation comes to life during the holidays, as it shows off its seasonal decorations. The visitor takes a trip into the past through the candlelit Oakley House. Take a taste of wassail and chestnuts by the fire, or just enjoy the yearly Christmas dancing and live period music.
Masks are required. An admission is charged. For more information, call (888) 677-2838 toll free or (225) 635-3739.
Christmas is coming
The Women’s Service League of West Feliciana announced Christmas in the Country is happening, just in different formats.
Changes are being made to allow the parade to happen Dec. 6. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m., with the parade at 2 p.m. Float judging is at 1 p.m. Do not have anyone dressed as Santa on your float, as one is provided by the parade sponsors. The parade is not providing throws and asks that Tootsie Rolls not be thrown as street sweepers cannot pick them up.
Horses are allowed but must be pulling something or be harnessed to something. Trailer wheels must be covered. For questions, contact Natalie Wood at nataliewood283@gmail.com.
Also, Santa in the Park will be an outdoor event at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the West Feliciana Sports Park to allow family spacing in response to COVID-19. The West Feliciana High School cheerleaders and theater students will perform, and photos with Santa will be allowed in a fun “6 feet, y’all” way. The Service League is not providing food and will not be giving refunds if canceled due to bad weather. Families are welcome to bring picnic food and lawn chairs or blankets. Information on tickets to come.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.