Early voting continues through Saturday
Early voting for the Nov. 16 election continues daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
In East Feliciana, visit 11048 Bank St., Clinton, to vote. The ballot includes governor, secretary of state, state representative District 62 and police juror District 6.
In West Feliciana, visit 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville. The ballot includes governor, secretary of state and state representative District 62, as well as two sales tax extensions.
Millage increases in West Feliciana
Randy Ritchie, West Feliciana Parish assessor, used Facebook to remind people that the 2019 millage rate will increase by 5.80 mills. This is because of the May 4 election where voters approved a school bond that is partially going starting now. "Property owners will see an increase of taxes owed as a result," Ritchie said. "If you would like to know how this tax will affect you, you may either look up your assessment on our website, wfassessor.com/tools/search-tax/2014-07-09-22-55-08, or call the Assessor’s Office at (225) 635-3350."
Veterans Day programs in East Feliciana
A Veterans Day program will start at 10 a.m. Friday at the Louisiana Veteran's Home, 4739 La. 10, Jackson.
Also, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy are sponsoring various Veterans Day programs in East Feliciana. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. Events will be held:
- Thursday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.: Hillcrest Cemetery, Norwood, UDC
- Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Dawson Cemetery, Jackson, DAR
- Sunday, 2 p.m., Masonic Cemetery, La. 10, Clinton, DAR
- Sunday, 2 p.m., Town of Jackson Cemetery, DAR
- Sunday, 2 p.m., Redwood Cemetery, La. 412, Slaughter, DAR
WFMS veterans program seeks honorees
West Feliciana Middle School is holding its Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday. The school is looking for veterans to join them. Visit tinyurl.com/y4sybkz3 to submit names of veterans who should be recognized.
Annual dinner planned
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office TRIAD Program is hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner for residents 60 and older at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at United Methodist Church, 9856 Royal, St., St. Francisville. The lunch is free, and door prizes will be given. Donations are being accepted. Call (225) 784-3109 for information.
Color Run planned
The seventh United in Faith Color Run is Nov. 9 at First Baptist Church, Clinton. Proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers, who create and deliver packages to active military and to the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson. On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. The event starts with a service at 8 a.m. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. On the day of the event, registration costs $30. For information, visit faithchurchclinton.org or call (225) 683-8722.
Harvest in the Hills set
The 10th annual Harvest in the Hills will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 at The Bluffs Golf & Sports Resort. The event helps support community development projects of the St. Francisville Area Foundation.
It features musical performances by St. Francisville’s Fugitive Poets and Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers. The afternoon will feature flyovers by WWII-era T-6 Texan trainers and a P-51 Mustang.
Visit bontempstix.com/events/Harvest-in-the-Hills-11-10-2019-51323 to see tickets and sponsorships. General admission is $75 in advance ($25 for ages 11 to 17; children 10 and under free) or $85 at the gate. Adult tickets include beer, wine and catered buffet. The site also lists various sponsorship levels, including a chance to fly in the WWII planes.
Flu shots at West Feliciana COA
Flu and pneumonia vaccinations will be given by Dr. Charlotte Bertrand at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville. Be sure to bring your Medicare B and private insurance cards.