Glen Achee, a member of the Louisiana Society Sons of the American Revolution, spoke on the Battle of Baton Rouge to the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. He was dressed in period attire.
During the DAR recent meeting, Beth Dawson presented Community Service Awards. These awards recognize individuals and organizations for unpaid voluntary achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors in the community, according to a news release. The individual or organization must have contributed to the community in a manner through voluntary heroic, civic or benevolent service or by organizing or participating in community activities.
Jeff Travis was honored for the donation of 600 flags each year for the graves of veterans in East Feliciana Parish on Veterans Day.
Fields Day was also honored. Day owns a coffee shop in the Feliciana Store in Jackson and he saves all the Community Coffee labels for the DAR chapter, which the DAR chapter gives to local schools.