The Big Chill 2018 was held at the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation off U.S. 61 in St. Francisville on July 7 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The thunderstorms didn’t stop the show as families came prepared for Mother Nature with raincoats, rain boots and umbrellas. Some waited until the showers ended to come out, but most were prepared for the rain.
Many vendors were cooking specialty foods. The Big Chill had snow booths set up for the kids, a slip-and-slide and multiple inflatable water slides, face painting, as well as balloon artists making animals and bracelets.
The Chris Leblanc Band and Friends performed for the attendees sitting under the trees and tents. He spoke with the crowd and addressed them as “music lovers” in between songs.