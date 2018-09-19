The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 29-Sept. 13:
Aug. 30
Dorsey, Ronald J.: 31, 9122 Hampton Road, St. Francisville, criminal trespass.
Aug. 31
Byrd, Billy J.: 41, 2087 Evangeline Road, Glenmora, three counts of felony theft, misdemeanor theft.
Clark Jr., Robert L.: 40, 3030 Benbrook St., Tyler, Texas, second-degree murder.
Parker, Christie E.: 35, 8686 Deaton Lane, Morganza, malfeasance in office/sexual conduct, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, misdemeanor theft.
Thompson, Keith: 56, 431 Stillwood Drive, Jackson, Mississippi, two counts of aggravated battery with dangerous weapon, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Sept. 1
Smith, Susan L.: 7522 Island Road, Ventress, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Montelaro, Reginald R.: 43, 11724 Island Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Sept. 2
Rivera, Mark A.: 25, 6609 N. Thatcher Ave., Tampa, Florida, bench warrant/monetary instrument abuse (counterfeiting).
Sept. 3
Flint, Cody S.: 26, 10482 Byrnes Road, Wakefield, violation tinted windows, driving under suspension, no evidence of insurance, simple possession of marijuana.
Lofton, Blanche L.: 49, 4825 Pecan Grove Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 4
Winfield, Kenneth W., 37, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of synthetic marijuana, no taillamps, driving under suspension, no insurance, no registration.
Sept. 6
Harris Jr., Antonio R.: 21, 8845 Melinda Lee St., St. Francisville, fugitive/East Feliciana Parish.
Thomas, Joshua D., 27, 8031 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, no child restraint.
Sept. 7
Whitaker, Erwin L.: 22, 8682 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, DWI first offense, improper lane usage, open container.
Sept. 9
Wilcox, Jasmine M.: 26, 4501 Breckenridge Drive, Baker, driving under suspension, no insurance, expired license plate, no child restraint (five counts).
Sept. 10
Hawes, Loren K.: 55, 6663 La. 952, Jackson, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Sept. 12
Albert III, Peter J.: 32, 6342 Dalark Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding 82/45, careless operation, driving under suspension.
Turner, Tiffany M.: 22, 7418 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, fugitive – East Feliciana Parish.