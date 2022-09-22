Ruby D. Anthony, a longtime employee of East Louisiana State Hospital, died Feb. 9, 2020.
Because of the timing, her co-workers didn’t have a chance to attend her funeral and with COVID-19 waning, the employees at ELSH held a memorial service Sept. 2.
Anthony spent most of her career “taking care of nurses,” including 40 years of employment in the Nursing Service Department at the hospital in Jackson.
Bobbie Odom said she brought Anthony to the hospital from the Tulane Department of Psychiatry, where Anthony had worked for seven years. Tulane ran a drug research program at the time. Some of the most renown psychiatrists in Louisiana were involved in that program. Cheryl Franklin also spoke.
Anthony co-workers said her life had many connections to nursing including her birthdate. She was born May 6, 1945. May 6 is Nurses’ Day. Also, Anthony once played a nurse in the movie “Blaze,” featuring Paul Newman as Louisiana Gov. Earl K. Long. The filming was down the hall from her office.
The memorial was held in the Center Building of ELSH, Anthony’s home away from home.
Hospital CEO Steven Lea and chaplain the Rev. Henry Johnson participated. A song, “My Living will not be in Vain,” was presented to honor Anthony’s memory.
The Not So Old Nurses Club, hosted the event and shared stories about Anthony.
The group said she was the most famous person working in Center Building because she was the Keeper of the keys to the Dungeon. When groups of visitors came, they wanted to go into the building’s dungeon and so Anthony obliged. She knew every nook and cranny of the physical plant and is remembered by thousands of nurses who toured and trained there.
People described Ruby as fun, kind, smart, unique, special, humble, loyal, dedicated, competent. She was well-known for having a very cluttered office, but she could put her fingers on it in a few minutes, the group said.
They added Anthony was helpful in every way. “If the copy machine jammed, call Ruby! If you needed supplies, call Ruby! If you couldn’t find your car key, call Ruby!” they said.
Some added her unique plant food was shared and responsible for every prolific plant in every office at the hospital.
Someone mentioned Ruby’s colorful expressive way of speaking which brought on a laugh and more stories about her language, which was part of her legacy
Jerry Jordan, director of nurses, said he learned a lot from Anthony and that you learn more about a person after their death. He quoted, “As long as someone stays in your memory, they are never gone.”
The NSON Club presented a Plaque of Remembrance, hoping it will hang in the hall near her former office.