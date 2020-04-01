Dear citizens:
Imagine if Clinton was no longer on the map. Imagine if most of your neighbors and friends and family died, and imagine if you couldn’t even have a funeral for them. These things sound unimaginable, but they are possible thanks to this pandemic known as coronavirus or COVID 19.
As I have self-quarantined and watched the devastating spread of this coronavirus over the past two weeks, I have had a lot of time to think. And I wanted to share some of my thoughts with our citizens, not only in Clinton, but in our parish and neighboring parishes as well.
Two major thoughts come to my mind: ”Love thy neighbor as thyself” and “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
As I see the staggering increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in America, I am stunned that we now have the highest number of cases in the world. How can that be? We are the most progressive country in the world. Why haven’t we stopped this yet? The answer lies in my aforementioned thoughts: If you love yourself and you don’t want to contract coronavirus, you must stay home.
How do you think this virus got to America in the first place? It traveled here because of people mingling and moving about as usual, traveling, visiting, shopping, etc. As I am writing this, the current number of cases in the U.S. is over 112,000. Cases have been confirmed or under suspicion in our immediate neighboring towns, specifically Ethel, Zachary, St. Francisville and Woodville (Mississippi).
There have been over 10,000 deaths in Italy to this date. Think about that number. There are only approximately 1,200 to 1,500 residents in Clinton. So for our area to experience 10,000 deaths, the virus would have to wipe out everyone in Clinton and several neighboring towns to add up to 10,000. It could theoretically wipe out our entire parish! This is why we must protect ourselves as well as our neighbors. And we can help each other at this time so no one has to go hungry or be lonely, but at the same time cut down on the risk of exposure.
In my block, we have chosen one person to go to the grocery store for three households, and he only goes once a week. Then we share meals and other items throughout the week and maintain our social distance. We call and check on each other and visit at a distance outside, but never go to each other’s home. I encourage all of you to do the same.
Don’t go to the store in groups of four or five, send one person and only once a week. Use disinfecting wipes or rubbing alcohol on doorknobs, grocery cart handles, keypads at the checkout or any other public surface. Leave your shoes outside when you get home and spray disinfectant in your home several times a day. Also wash your hands with soap several times a day and make sure that you make lots of suds. This breaks down the outer coat of the virus so that the infectious part of the virus is killed. Remind your children and other family members to do the same. All of these gestures will significantly decrease the risk of exposure to you and your neighbors and prevent the spread of the virus in our community.
Consider this also: What if you have an emergency such as a heart attack, or a car wreck, or a broken bone and you have to go to the hospital? Do you want to be in a hospital that is full of COVID-19 infected people? Would you trust the staff in a hospital to take all these precautions so that you don’t contract the virus while in the hospital? What if all the hospitals in our area become full and you have nowhere to go if you have a need? Remember, we live in a rural area. We don’t have our own hospital here. We have Zachary and St. Francisville as the nearest hospitals and the four Baton Rouge hospitals, but we will be fighting for those beds with their residents as well. We have to do our part to break the cycle of this virus now.
As Thomas Paine said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.” Indeed it is difficult to stay at home. But it is necessary.
I realize the economic impact that this carries (I have not been to work in two weeks myself), but life is more important at this time. Do the right thing, stay at home, share with your neighbors, grocery shop only once a week, do not congregate, stay away from Home Depot and parks or other places with potentially contaminated surfaces from the general public, use good hand washing and help to flatten the curve.
Yes, it’s trying and hard, but worth it. We can do this. We won’t starve, and we won’t die of boredom (or coronavirus). If we don’t do this, we surely have failed ourselves and our neighbors. Can we afford to have 10,000 deaths? Let’s do our part to protect our town and our neighbors. If communities don’t do their part, it may come down to a national quarantine. Let’s put Clinton on the map as a place that “loves thy neighbor as thyself.”
Sincerely,
Mary Dunaway, alderman, Clinton