An outdoor burn ban that's in effect for East Feliciana Parish is likely to remain in effect for awhile longer, the parish's emergency management director told police jurors Monday.
Joseph Moreau said the ban includes any type of burning activity, including controlled burns for agricultural and forestry purposes.
Moreau told the jurors that sparks from a lawn mower started a fire at a Clinton residence last week that spread to 70 acres of pine timber and blanketed the town in a smog-like haze. On Monday, officials squelched three fires in the parish, including one at a large agricultural operation.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry recognizes the Police Jury's ordinance on outdoor burning as being sufficient to set and enforce burn bans, he said.
Moreau said continuing dry weather in September led to the burn ban, and weather forecasters have indicated that October may be just as dry.
"I don't see it being lifted anytime soon," he said.
Earlier in the meeting, jury President Louis Kent gave out certificates honoring East Feliciana Parish fire departments for their efforts during Fire Prevention Week.
In other business, the jury sent the Finance Committee a proposal from Juror Dwight Hill to look into replacing some of the outdoor lights that are supposed to illuminate the parish's antebellum courthouse.
Hill, chairman of the Buildings and Properties Committee, said he had gotten a contractor's estimate for replacing the 23 ground-mounted lights ringing the structure.
The cost should be covered by the more than $32,000 the jury received from a television production company, Hill said. The payment was for use of the courthouse and a jury-owned building in a Paramount television series that recently wrapped up work in Clinton.
However, Hill said, the money received from he television production company won't be enough to replace an additional 19 lights mounted in the live oak trees that surround the building.
The lights were installed after an extensive restoration project on the courthouse, the state's oldest courthouse still used for court sessions.
A few years after they were installed, the lights stopped working, jurors said.
Juror Sean Smith, an electrician, said he had attempted to work on the lights several years ago, but found them to be "a disaster."
Former Parish Manager John Rouchon said the lighting system fell victim to accumulated moisture and damage from fire ants.
A motion to refer the project to the committee said the jury should seek to obtain three quotes from contractors and request the assistance of Ann R. Jones, who spearheaded the restoration project through a non-profit corporation.