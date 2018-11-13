CLINTON — The Clinton mayor and recently resigned police chief each pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to a charge of malfeasance in office, and their attorneys and case investigators noted further charges against the town leaders are possible.

Prosecutors say Mayor Lori Ann Bell and former Police Chief Fred Dunn abused their official positions in how they entered into a contract to lease four police vehicles, a deal that has since left the town in significant debt, according to court filings.

Bell and Dunn sat on complete opposite sides of the small East Feliciana Parish courtroom Tuesday morning; Bell surrounded by at least nine friends and family members, Dunn next to just one. After their quick court appearance, both deferred to their attorneys for comment.

"Based on what I've seen, there's no criminal activity," said Jim Holt, Dunn's attorney, after the hearing. "We expect to be fully vindicated."

Niles Haymer, Bell's attorney, echoed that stance about his client minutes later. Both Holt and Haymer said they planned to file motions to quash, which, if granted, would dismiss the criminal charges.

"I'm adamant that this whole situation was brought on by politics," Haymer said. "I cannot find a crime that occurred."

However, Holt and Haymer said they are aware of potential additional charges that could come out of the ongoing investigation into their clients, and are speaking with law enforcement officials.

"We're trying to work it out," Holt said. "We're talking."

East Feliciana Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy Greg Phares also confirmed that further charges are possible.

"We continue to investigate this to come out with the facts," said East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis. "That's all we're looking for: the facts."

Bell and Dunn's arraignment on Tuesday came days after investigators unveiled another subpoena in a string of documents filed over the alleged mishandling of public funds and abuse of office in Clinton and the parish.

On Friday, State Police and East Feliciana Sheriff's investigators filed a subpoena looking into allegations that the East Feliciana School Board illegally diverted their materials for private use and allowed a conflict of interest to influence financial agreements, the document shows. However, that investigation does not appear to involve either Bell or Dunn.

But prior documents filed in October show that investigators are also looking into the Clinton Police Department's narcotics fund and the town's mayor's court, where they believe Dunn may have taken money out of the account and Dunn and Bell may have overcharged residents through the local court, according to other subpoenas filed.

Dunn resigned days after he was arrested on the malfeasance in office allegation, but Holt said that was only for the benefit of the department.

"He wanted the police department not to have any cloud over (them) while going through this process," Holt said. He said he believes his client hopes to come back to work after the case is resolved.

Haymer said Bell has no plans to resign, and said the charge against her has not affected her day-to-day operations. He reiterated that he thinks the case was the product of a few political opponents, but said the majority of residents support her.

"If you disagree, you take it to the ballot box, you take it to the council, you don't take it to prosecutors in the courthouse," Haymer said. "Mayor Bell has plenty of supporters in the great town of Clinton."

A state judge set an April trial date for Bell and Dunn.

