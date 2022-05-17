East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings April 24-May 8:
April 24
Sarah Netterville: 2921 Landmor Drive, Slaughter; 33; remaining after forbidden, theft, possession of stolen things, obstruction of justice
April 25
James Hayes: 758 La. 67, Slaughter; 48; hold for probation and parole
April 26
Gary Axton: 7024 La. 10, Jackson; 40; simple battery
Quincey Jones: 7049 Carruth Road, Wilson; 42; bench warrant
April 28
Perry Kirkland: 10640 La. 961, Clinton; 53; probation violation
April 30
Earl Richard: 34869 Oak Place Drive, Denham Springs; 36; simple burglary
May 2
Margaretta D. Dyer: 3913 Market St., Jackson; 36; malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband
Clay Fletcher: 2568 Tom Drive, Slaughter; 64; second-degree murder
Sheila Fletcher: 2568 Tom Drive, Slaughter; 64; second-degree murder
Alec Baker: 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; 27; two counts bench warrant
Marcus Warford: 14122 Re. White Road, Independence; 39; domestic abuse, aggravated battery-child endangerment
May 3
Cameron Crump: 9165 Old Hermitage Parkway, Baton Rouge; 23; negligent homicide
Rebekah Hunt: 7962 West Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 25; negligent homicide
Javon Butler: 6643 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; 41; six counts bench warrants
May 4
Lee Edward Scott: 504 Charleston App, Baton Rouge; 57; criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, obscenity
Jody Edwards: 7041 La. 10, Jackson; 18; home invasion
May 5
Michael Johnson: 2824 Rachael Ave., Baton Rouge; 40; sentenced by court
May 6
Jerry Cox: 28117 Nobles Road, Franklinton; 40; introduction of contraband, criminal trespass
Megan Crain: 27487 Bernard Crain Road, Angie; 32; introduction of contraband, criminal trespass, prohibited acts, Schedule 2
May 7
Tyrone Jackson: 3915 La. 952, Jackson; 50; resisting an officer, bench warrant FTA
David Goss: 8030 Lake Shore Drive, Ethel; sentenced 24 hour
May 8
Christopher Williams: 3316 Short St., Apt. B, New Orleans; 50; second-degree rape