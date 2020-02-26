Meraux championsjpg.jpg

Winners of the Meraux Foundation Supreme Champion Breeding Animal awards are, from left, front row Jenna Stelly, of St. Landry Parish; Kale Cloud, of Allen Parish; Morgan Thompson, of East Baton Rouge Parish; Ali Causey, of Ascension Parish; Wyatt Null, of Tangipahoa Parish; Mackenzie Castro, of Assumption Parish; Caroline Doise, of Jefferson Davis Parish; and Zoie Zaunbrecher, of Acadia Parish. Back row, award winner Jason Freeman, of Vermilion Parish; state Rep. Clay Schexnayder; Meraux Foundation representative Bill Haines; and LSU Vice President for Agriculture Bill Richardson.

 Provided photo by Olivia McClure

GONZALES — Hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 85th annual LSU Agricultural Center Livestock Show held Feb. 8-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

To qualify for the state show, competitors first had to participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 1,900 youths exhibited 2,060 breeding animals, 1,261 market animals, 883 exhibition birds and 149 pens of broilers, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.

Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.

Supreme Champion animals were selected in all six breeding species: beef cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and swine. Area winners include:

Supreme Champion Beef Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H

Supreme Champion Dairy: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H

Supreme Champion Meat Goat Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA

Supreme Champion Meat Goat Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA

Following is a list of additional winners in East and West Feliciana parishes in various livestock categories:

Breeding Beef

Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Heifer: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Heifer: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H

Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer, Brahman: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H

Dairy

Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Jersey: Greer Gardner, East Feliciana Parish 4-H

Commercial Dairy

Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer: Emma Knight, East Feliciana Parish 4-H

