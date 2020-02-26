GONZALES — Hundreds of young people from across Louisiana were named state champions during the 85th annual LSU Agricultural Center Livestock Show held Feb. 8-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
To qualify for the state show, competitors first had to participate in parish and district livestock shows. At the state show, 1,900 youths exhibited 2,060 breeding animals, 1,261 market animals, 883 exhibition birds and 149 pens of broilers, according to the AgCenter Livestock Show manager Dwayne Nunez.
Judges at the LSU AgCenter Livestock Show determined state champions in various breeds of beef and dairy cattle, goats, hogs, poultry and sheep.
Supreme Champion animals were selected in all six breeding species: beef cattle, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and swine. Area winners include:
Supreme Champion Beef Bull: Morgan Thompson, East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Dairy: Wyatt Null, Tangipahoa Parish 4-H
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Buck: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Supreme Champion Meat Goat Doe: Ali Causey, East Ascension FFA
Following is a list of additional winners in East and West Feliciana parishes in various livestock categories:
Breeding Beef
Champion and Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Heifer: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Any Other Breed, Non-Brahman Influence, Heifer: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer, Brahman: Callie DeLee, West Feliciana Parish 4-H
Dairy
Reserve Champion Louisiana-bred Jersey: Greer Gardner, East Feliciana Parish 4-H
Commercial Dairy
Champion Commercial Dairy Heifer: Emma Knight, East Feliciana Parish 4-H